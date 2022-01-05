Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has taken to social media to raise important questions about the Parliament fire

Like many others, Mbalula is trying to figure out what the true motives behind the fire are and if the homeless man implicated planned to cause the destruction

Some South Africans are proud of Mbalula for finally asking the right questions while others say the blame for the fire should be on the government

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - The motives behind the Parliament fire as a lot of people as well as politicians baffled. Different narratives have been playing out on social media since Zandile Christmas Mafe was named as the man arrested for the blaze.

Mafe was arrested on Sunday, 2 January, the day of the fire and faces multiple charges that include robbery, arson and housebreaking.

Fikile Mbalula has raised pertinent questions about the Parliament fire and the motive for the destruction of a national key point. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula went on a Twitter rant to share his thoughts about the fire and to pose important questions, such as why would a homeless man make the decision to burn down Parliament.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In a series of tweets, Mbalula also questioned what the motive behind the attack on Parliament could possibly be but highlighted that the idea that a homeless man is responsible for the fire is not far-fetched because it has happened before.

He stated that in Johannesburg and Cape Town homeless people and children were behind the burning down of trains and alleges that the motive was to cripple Prasa. Based on those two incidents, Mbalula concluded that the burning of Parliament is about causing chaos in South Africa.

Mbalula, however, stated that he will wait for the police investigation to reveal if the homeless man is really behind the destruction of the National Assembly.

South Africans share their thoughts on Mbalula's Twitter rant

Heading to the comment sections of Mbalula's tweets, South Africans shared varied opinions on the arrest of Mafe. Some people are glad that Mbalula is finally asking the right questions while other people believe Mafe is an innocent homeless man.

Here are some comments:

@McCyrilRamaZuma said:

"Well, Mbaks, the parliamentary bureaucrat who instructed security personnel not to report for duty during weekends and public holidays in order to save some funds blundered big time, hence there was no security personnel manning the CCTV control room."

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

"Are you admitting that state security is compromised and there’s nothing that can be done about it? Life goes on and we’ll learn to live with this kind of situation."

@Rammymarammy1 said:

"This means our intelligence is incompetent when you had such experience and information and important institutions are left without proper security. we citizens can not be assured of security during any invasion by terrorists."

R1 million reward for convicting those guilty of starting Parliament fire, Zandile Mafe is the only suspect

Briefly News previously reported that Malcolm X, a millionaire businessman, has responded to the fire that occurred at the houses of Parliament in Cape Town by offering a R1 million reward for the successful arrest and conviction of the guilty parties.

Zandile Mafe is the only suspect who has been arrested in connection with the fire so far. He appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court yesterday (4 January) and his next court date is scheduled for 11 January.

Malcolm X has a history of financially assisting those less fortunate than him, such as donating money and essential items. He has been quoted as saying that if people have enough money, they will not resort to crime, Drum reports.

Source: Briefly News