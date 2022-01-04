The Democratic Alliance has had a say on who the party believes should be held liable for the lack of security at Parliament

The party has also suggested that South African Police Service should not lead the probe into the fire at the National Assembly

For the most part, social media users agree that an independent forensic team should look into the causes of the fire and not the police

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Like many others in South Africa, the Democratic Alliance wants answers as to how the National Assembly was compromised so gravely that a fire broke out.

The opposition party held a media briefing outside the burnt building of Parliament on Tuesday, 4 January to ask pertinent questions about the fire, as well as lay the blame on certain individuals the party believes should be held accountable for the blaze.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the Parliament should continue doing its work despite the tragic fire that happened on Sunday. Image: @Our_DA

Source: Twitter

The DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone says it would not make sense for the South African Police Service to head the investigation into what led to the fire. Mazzone, on behalf of her party, called for an independent forensic team to probe into the matter, according to SABC News.

Mazzone states that the extent of the damage, as well as some of the comments made by Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has given the impression that there is more to the fire than what initial reports say.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"It looks like something more sinister than simply a homeless man jumping the fence and starting a fire on the third floor," said Mazzone.

Mazzone says she will convene a meeting with the Chief Whip forum to discuss hiring a forensic team.

Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille blamed for Parliament fire

At the same briefing alongside DA leader John Steenhuisen and the DA's Shadow Minister of Public Works, Deputy Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube laid the blame for the lacklustre security at Parliament, on the Minister of Public Works Patricia De Lille, reports EWN.

Gwarube stated that De Lille and her department and prior information that security at Parliament was not up to par, adding that were warning signs before the blaze engulfed the Parliament building on Sunday, 2 January.

DA leader John Steenhusien says Parliament's work should proceed

Steenhusien told the media that Members of Parliament should continue work despite the tragic fire taking place. He made the call for the State Capture report to be tabled as soon as possible.

The DA leader went on to say that is essential that the tragic burning of Parliament should not side-track the work MPs need to do. Steenhusien went on to say that if the attack on Parliament is really an assault on South Africa's democracy then work should continue.

"I want to make this very, very clear that if this is as some are suggesting an assault on our democracy, well then the very, very best reaction would be to ensure that democracy does not stop doing its work," said Steenhuisen.

South Africans agree that an independent forensic team should be hired

Heading online, South Africans stated that they also believe that police cannot handle the investigation into the fire.

@GodisanAfrican said:

"For once I can agree with @Our_DA Surely Bheki Cele can't be in charge of investigations ‍♀"

@SteveJe69599722 said:

"If they can pay for it, I support it. Too many investigations with no reports and even fewer guilty verdicts from the courts."

Others say hiring a team would be a waste of funds

@NtshengedzeniMu said:

"Another waste? I wonder who DA wants to see getting a tender to continue wasting taxpayers money?"

@MOHANANWA2 said:

"This is another way of stealing money so they can get tenders as usual and donate money to ANC, simple. "

Parliament fire: Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula says she will not take the blame for lack of security

Briefly News previously reported that The blaze that re-ignited at the Parliament located in Cape Town late on Monday afternoon has raised a few eyebrows with the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula believing that there is more at play.

Mapisa-Nqakula stated during a brief press conference outside Parliament that she has a few suspicions about the fire and doesn't believe that the tragic incident is down to simply a man breaking into the National Assembly to cause mischief.

However, Mapisa-Nqakula stated that she cannot make a conclusion on the matter despite her suspicions of dark forces being at play and will wait for a final report from professionals to make a determination about what really happened, according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly News