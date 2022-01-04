Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says despite her suspicions about who is really behind the Parliament fire, she won't be making any conclusions yet

Mapisa-Nqakula also told journalists during a media briefing that she cannot be held liable for the blaze that engulfed National Assembly

South Africans are proud of the Speaker for not making any conclusions before she gets a report from experts

CAPE TOWN - The blaze that re-ignited at the Parliament located in Cape Town late on Monday afternoon has raised a few eyebrows with the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula believing that there is more at play.

Mapisa-Nqakula stated during a brief press conference outside Parliament that she has a few suspicions about the fire and doesn't believe that the tragic incident is down to simply a man breaking into the National Assembly to cause mischief.

However, Mapisa-Nqakula stated that she cannot make a conclusion on the matter despite her suspicions of dark forces being at play and will wait for a final report from professionals to make a determination about what really happened, according to SABC News.

"I belong to the old school, where even if I feel strongly on a matter and I read certain things to it, I wait for a person who is trained in it, who understands it to say to me 'Ma'am, connect the dots here and then come to the conclusion that this what has happened'," she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula won't take responsibility for Parliament fire

In a different address to the media on Monday morning, the Speaker of Parliament was asked by journalists whether she would be taking the responsibility for the lack of security that subsequently led to the fire, reports News24.

Mapisa-Nqakula stated that putting the blame on her would mean she would need to be charged with treason when she was not the person who burnt down the national key point.

"And I will not take responsibility for anything that you are suggesting, which is that there may be charges of treason for me as Speaker because Parliament burnt down," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

Opposition parties feel that Mapisa-Nqakula should be held liable because of the state of security, which has been dwindling over the past few months.

South Africans congratulate the Mapisa-Nqakula for not speculating on Parliament fire

Social media users have commended the Speaker of Parliament for waiting for experts and not making reckless statements on what could be the cause of the fire at Parliament.

@SiyaNdlovu91 said:

"She is smart, wait for an expert to give her clear answers and she will respond. Very smart and careful."

Some South Africans people should not be hounding Mapisa-Nqakula for answers about the Parliament fire

@siya6888 said:

"Why is everyone expecting her to have all the answers as if she was responsible for the maintenance and security of the place? Nobody is calling out Zizo Kodwa or Ramaphosa and the person who should be addressing the media is Patricia De Lille, why are they hounding her?"

@danielmarven said:

"Why didn't you ask the Deputy Minister of Intelligence this question? Zizi?"

Briefly News previously reported that Western Cape Emergency Services on Monday again scrambled to contain the fire that ravaged the National Assembly of Parliament in Cape Town just a day earlier as a thick fog of smoke billowed from the building.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and expected to appear in court on Tuesday, 4 January with Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirming the re-emergence of the fire.

"It had re-emerged and engulfed the entire roof of the National Assembly. It's inexplicable, as we thought it was put out completely," Mothapo said.

Source: Briefly News