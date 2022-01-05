A millionaire businessman who goes by the name of Malcolm X has offered a R1 million reward for the successful conviction of those responsible for the Parliament fire

Malcolm X has a history of financially assisting those less fortunate than him, such as donating money

For the time being, Zandile Mafe remains the only suspect arrested in connection with the Parliament fire

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - Malcolm X, a millionaire businessman, has responded to the fire that occurred at the houses of Parliament in Cape Town by offering a R1 million reward for the successful arrest and conviction of the guilty parties.

Zandile Mafe is the only suspect who has been arrested in connection with the fire so far. He appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court yesterday (4 January) and his next court date is scheduled for 11 January.

Malcolm X has a history of financially assisting those less fortunate than him, such as donating money and essential items. He has been quoted as saying that if people have enough money, they will not resort to crime, Drum reports.

Zandile Mafe remains the only suspect arrested so far in connection with the Parliament fire in Cape Town. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is known about the suspect this far

Mafe was found in possession of explosives, which has caused several politicians to enquire as to what his motivation for starting a fire at Parliament could be. Previously it was stated that he is a homeless man, but his attorney clarified that while he is unemployed he has a fixed address.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), said that law enforcement must be wary of scapegoating a suspect to give the appearance of efficient police work. Steenhuisen committed on behalf of the DA to find out why the fire occurred and spread.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, an MP for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that the government needs to take responsibility for not implementing efficient security and fire-protection systems at the houses of Parliament, according to TimesLIVE.

Reactions to Malcolm X's R1 million offer

@portia_moz remarked:

"Let’s make a deal. I will say it’s you and you will say it’s me. We could be lucky."

@JoeJoeLFC believes:

"That man didn't do it."

@BLephafa said:

@ExactlyAlice enquired:

"They caught the person who set it, but I can guarantee someone paid the poor dude. They took advantage of his situation and paid him. We must find those culprits. It's fishy how easy he got access too. Like anyone could've then walked in then?"

@M3333M_ joked:

"I'm busy right now watching YouTube videos on how to be a detective!!!! I think I will be ready by month-end to pursue the suspect."

@vhahangweletsh3 said:

"He must just give me money since he doesn't know how to use it."

@MbalulaFikile, the Minister of Transport, asked:

EFF's Floyd Shivambu responds to Ramaphosa's comments about Cape Town

In earlier news about the Parliament fire Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the City of Cape Town for its response to the blaze. His comments have received criticism from Floyd Shivambu, an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament.

During his statement, the president referred to Cape Town's local government as the "one that works." Shivambu countered this praise by saying that the City can not be efficient if they were unable to prevent the fire from happening.

“Did Ramaphosa’s city and province that work stop the fire that burnt down this symbol of colonialism and apartheid? He just wanted an opportunity to irrationally praise his friends," Shivambu said.

Source: Briefly News