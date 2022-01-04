President Cyril Ramaphosa complimented the City of Cape Town on their response to the fire at Parliament

Floyd Shivambu from the Economic Freedom Fighters was dismayed by the president's remarks and criticised them

South Africans had a difference of opinion on the issue, with some agreeing with Ramaphosa and others saying that it is wrong for the president to play favourites

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the City of Cape Town for its response to the fire that damaged parts of the houses of Parliament. His comments have received criticism from Floyd Shivambu, an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament.

During his statement, the president referred to Cape Town's local government as the "one that works." Shivambu countered this praise by saying that the City can not be efficient if they were unable to prevent the fire from happening.

“Did Ramaphosa’s city and province that work stop the fire that burnt down this symbol of colonialism and apartheid? He just wanted an opportunity to irrationally praise his friends," Shivambu said.

Floyd Shivambu has countered President Ramaphosa's praise of the City of Cape Town. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ramphosa vs Shivambu: details of the argument

In his statement, Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to the firefighters and authorities who assisted in putting out the fire and arresting the suspect. He added that Cape Town is an example of a municipality that functions as it should.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Yesterday afternoon (3 January) the fire at Parliament reignited, requiring 34 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, TimesLIVE reports. The second fire was mostly concentrated on the roof of the building, which was severely damaged.

Shivambu replied to Ramaphosa's statement by expressing his belief that the president sought an opportunity to compliment his friends without proper justification. The EFF MP further stated that Parliament should move from Cape Town.

Reactions to Shivambu and Ramaphosa's exchange

@moumelelo remarked:

"It's a colonial building when it suits their agenda."

@SRampora asked:

"Who sabotaged the precinct sprinkler system then? When last did they check fire equipment?"

@Gary4Blacks said:

"@MYANC your provinces and cities don’t work according to your president."

@Cliff860 believes;

"This is a joke, really."

@Lafanzo1 shared:

"Everything under this man's government is falling, yet the ANC is still sleeping."

Zandile Mafe accused of robbery during Parliament fire, denies all allegations

In other news about the Parliament fire, earlier Briefly News reported that Zandile Mafe, aged 49, was arrested in connection with the fire that engulfed the houses of Parliament on 2 January 2022. He appeared in court today (4 January) and denied all charges against him.

Mafe was not only charged with arson and housebreaking, but also with robbery due to several items from Parliament being found in his possession, such as documents, laptops, and crockery.

The accused allegedly used explosives to start the fire, which amounts to him disobeying the Explosives Act. Mafe might be charged with extra allegations as the trial proceeds.

Source: Briefly News