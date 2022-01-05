Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has taken to social media to share her thoughts about why the Parliament fire was actually started

Zuma-Sambudla says it cannot be coincidental that fire broke out just before President Cyril Ramaphosa's vote of no confidence motion

Social media users were seemingly confused about what former President Jacob Zuma's daughter was trying to say and presented their own theories

CAPE TOWN - Conspiracies and questions around the Parliament fire have begun to take over social media with South Africans trying to figure if there is more to the burning of the national key point than what is being said by government.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, is among those who have raised questions about the suspicious fire and she has a theory that it was started as a form of delay tactic.

Duduzile Zuma believes that the Parliament fire was possibly started in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is facing a vote of a no confidence motion. Images: Darren Stewart & Rodger Bosch

Taking to Twitter, Zuma-Sambudla stated that it cannot be a coincidence that Parliament caught flames right before the African Transformation Movement (ATM) was set to table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE reports that ATM believes that under Ramaphosa's leadership there has been wasted expenditure at state-run entities, which has amounted to R10 billion.

In addition to her claim, Zuma-Sambudla sounded the call by a few public figures and political organisations such as the Economic Freedom Fighters and stated that the National Assembly burning is a sign to relocate Parliament to the city of Tshwane.

South Africans confused by Zuma-Sambudla's comment on social media

Heading to Zuma-Sambudla's comment section, many people were confused about her statement and what she was trying to say while others asked her why her father never relocated Parliament during his tenure.

Others stated the Parliament fire was a continuation of the July unrest

@Bashinda said:

"But we all know that this is not new, if you still remember when KZN and JHB were on fire, Dudu was praising that, she wanted to see the whole SA on fire but it never happened, this is really no coincidence. This is a continuation of what was started in KZN in a new way now."

Some people say the blame should not be placed on Ramaphosa

@AifheliSpencer said:

"People must not celebrate this and put blame on Ramaphosa. Those who think will do better will meet the same treatment by other factions and it will be a continued thing. The country is dying and it's not because of Ramaphosa. Any president will come across this."

@ChristiaanCOTR said:

"No, this is about the first report of the Zondo Commission. Time that these criminals gets arrested. And why would anybody worry about the ATM vote of no confidence. Are they even a thing? That guy will sell his mother if he could."

EFF and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane call for Parliament to be moved to Pretoria

Briefly News previously reported that the fire one of South Africa's national key points in Cape Town over the weekend has received a number of reactions from citizens and political organisations across the country.

Many are devastated that Parliament was set on fire, allegedly by a 49-year-old man who climbed through a window. This has raised questions about how the arsonist managed to gain entry into a place that was supposed to have been heavily protected.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters are singing a different tune and want Parliament to be moved from the City of Cape Town to Tshwane, South Africa's administrative capital city, according to TimesLIVE.

