Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo blames the African National Congress's lack of focus for state capture

Zondo cited SAA, SARS, Eskom and Denel as examples of state-owned entities who fell victim to corruption and tender fraud

He recommended that no person or organisation be allowed to make donations to a political party to secure a tender

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wrote in the first section of the State Capture Report that the African National Congress (ANC) were either overwhelmed by state capture or indifferent to it.

Zondo cited SAA, SARS, Eskom and Denel as examples to substantiate his argument. The deputy chief justice believes that these entities fell victim to corruption and tender fraud.

According to News24, these entities gradually became run down over time, and the ANC did not pay attention to it, writes Zondo.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo blames the ANC's lack of focus for state capture. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zondo examines ANC's role in state capture.

Zondo wrote that the ruling party should have taken steps to fight corruption in government, but the ANC failed to do so, the Mail & Guardian reports. He adds that the established rules on how a tender must be procured are vastly different to how it happened in reality.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“There is a pattern of executive interference and political overreach at the SOEs [state-owned entities]. Evidence shows that ministers, and even the former president, Mr [Jacob] Zuma, were regularly involved with operational matters," Zondo wrote.

The deputy chief justice concluded the report by making suggestions for the government. He recommended that no person or organisation be allowed to make donations to a political party to secure a tender.

Reactions to Zondo's comments

@LyndaJane8 asked:

"Please can we have this man as Chief Justice? He is not scared of the ANC which is great."

@kimberleypipet believes:

"The ANC could not even run a kindergarten. They can however rip up a well-run country and put it back decades."

@theron_wikus said:

"The ANC is clueless! The judge is correct! Moreover, the ANC is corrupt to the core!"

@Numba1skoko shared:

"Dankie future chief justice. No fear or favour."

Corruption and maladministration was at SAA even before Dudu Myeni says, Sacca

Speaking of the state capture report, earlier Briefly News reported that the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has stated that the destruction and the maladministration of South African Airways were at the hands of a lot more people than those mentioned in the State Capture Report.

The report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, 4 January at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. A digital copy of the report was later made available for the perusal of the South African public later that night.

The State Capture Report places the former SAA boss, Dudu Myeni and the former SAA Techincal head, Yakhe Kwinana at the helm of the apparent corruption and misuse of a state-owned entity.

Source: Briefly News