Speculation that Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is throwing her hat in the ANC presidential race has risen

Her recent visit to the Shembe church which boasts over one million church members has fueled the rumours even more

Sisulu's supports are convinced that she is definitely running while others question why she has made the decision to run

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - Since the publication of her first opinion piece, there has been speculation that the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is running for the presidential post in the African National Congress.

The suspicion around Sisulu's campaign for the ruling party's presidency seems to have intensified now that she has been spotted paying a visit to the Shembe church in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is believed to have entered the ANC presidential race. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Sisulu has been on the receiving end of criticism for her opinion pieces, with some critics stating that her actions were detrimental, however, Sisulu also has staunch supporters who believe that her comments in relation to the Constitution and the judiciary are valid, according to The Witness.

Despite the support, critics believe that Sisulu is trying, by all means, to place herself in a better position than she was in 2017 when she tried to run for the ANC presidency but did not have enough support.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

This notion is supported by political analyst Professor Sheila Meintjies. Meintjies says Sisulu's action of publishing her op-ed criticising the Constitution and black judges was a little bit premature.

Meintjies goes on to highlight that Sisulu is an educated woman and should not be dismissed, reports EWN.

Why the Shembe Church?

The Shembe church has played an important role for ANC comrades who sought to go up the ranks within the party.

The church has more than a million members and support from the church can help some get prominent seats in the ANC, according to The Witness.

Sisulu's supporters say she is already running for the ANC presidency

@Edward98451608 said:

"Not speculation. She is our incoming President. Away with Ramaphosa away. Run Ramaphosa run."

Others are confused about why Sisulu is running for ANC presidency

@BrianB_Brent said:

"It is amazing what type of people can become president these days. Not even in South Africa, everywhere. As if we are in a new movie called "School Wars - Revenge of the wokey weak". I bet if you x-ray the leaders of today all will miss a backbone."

@Mulugisi_jury said:

"Lindiwe Sisulu doesn't have supporters, none whatsoever it's just opportunistic elements who are mostly non-ANC members."

@amandamlangen13 said:

"Who is going to vote for her ? This is how the ANC will be voted out of government."

@KonniHoffie said:

"Couldn't do a proper job as Minister for 28 years, now wants to be president."

"We see you": Duduzile Zuma throws her weight behind Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu continues to receive a mix of praises and backlash for the opinion piece she published earlier this week.

In the open letter, Sisulu launches scathing attacks on the Constitution and the judiciary for failing to uplift and progress poor South Africans.

Some people such as Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo feel that Sisulu's attack is unwarranted and lacks any basis, however, there are people such as Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla have shown support for Sisulu, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News