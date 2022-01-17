The new Season of the singing competition show is set to start shooting later this month, so reports are buzzing about the judging panel

City Press shared the unlikeliness of the We Thembisisle singer’s return in an article that included quotes from sources close to the show’s production

The piece also detailed that a former judge may be back on our TV screens as soon as the upcoming episodes hit

Auditions for the upcoming Idols SA season start this Sunday, so news surrounding the show is coming in hot. The rumour mill has put out that Unathi may not show up for the 18th Season, while Somgaga makes his possible return.

Rumour has it that Unathi may not return to her judge's seat in the upcoming 'Idols SA' season. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A source close to Idols SA producers spread the word in a recent chat with City Press. The publication told of the details behind the former Kaya 959 radio personality’s exit and the reasons for Somizi’s return. City Press shared in part:

“Unathi was entangled in the allegations that she made against Sizwe which were found to be false. So she now has to be given a break from the show.”

The publication added:

“Somizi has been given the green light because he is obviously the life of the show. There was a huge difference when he was not on the show, in terms of declining viewership.”

The pair had quite the dynamic on the show, so it is interesting to see how fans will receive the news. However, since SomSom was given the go-ahead after a short break, viewers could expect the same for Unathi soon.

