Another episode of the confrontational Moja Love Show aired last night and this week’s subjects brought fans to stitches with their antics more than usual

Fans touched on the host, Moshe Ndiki’s part in the messy happenings as they noted how he frequently stirred the pot during yesterday’s episode

Besides poking fun at the situation in yesterday’s broadcast, audiences also advised each other on what not to do when in relationships after seeing how things played out

Moja Love’s You Promised to Marry Me became the talk of the Twitter streets last night into this morning after a rollercoaster ride episode. The couple on the episode could go down as one of the most entertaining ones on the show after seeing the reactions.

From fans accusing this week’s star of forcing a proposal out of her boyfriend, to them cracking up at Moshe’s side comments, nothing was left off the table online. Viewers even noted that the complainant in the episode spoke in many languages to get what she wanted.

Those who tuned in also commented on their amusement by the excuses the accused marriage denier came up with during the show. Have a look at some of the highlights they pointed out from the broadcast below.

@Muntumuyeza wrote:

“Moshe will finish these desperate ladies, every time he calls them ‘chomi’ they gain unnecessary confidence to proceed with this madness”

@mbali_ndlela noted:

“To get a marriage proposal you must cry in Afrikaans.”

@tumisole added:

“I heard death, police and abo Malome. What’s going on?”

@mehlulisizwe advised:

“Dear sisters, don't rush things we have your rings kept to surprise you!”

‘Ekhaya’ viewers express appreciation for lessons learned on the Moja Love show

In more stories related to trending Moja Love shows, Briefly News recently reported that Ekhaya gives viewers a look into the issues people face concerning homeownership. Last week, Thabiso Petje wrote to the program to seek help regarding a family that refused to recognise his name as the owner of the property.

The family dispute taught viewers to dig deep when buying a house. Twitter users had Ekhaya trending after the episode that left many viewers stunned by the extent to which family disputes can go.

Thabiso went to the producers of Ekhaya with the motive to either get his money back or finally be able to claim full ownership of the house he bought using his mother's pension money. Seeing how far feuding families will go to stop their co-owned homes from being sold, really served as a wake-up call to all those who tuned in to the episode.

