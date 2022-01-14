‘Ekhaya’ Viewers Express Appreciation for Lessons Learned on the Moja Love Show

Last nights episode of Ekhaya has taught many viewers the importance of doing the research before buying a family-owned house

A young man named Thabiso Petje found himself in the middle of a sticky situation when he used a sum of money to buy his mother a house

The episode served as a lesson to those watching as viewers took to social media to express their gratitude to Moja Love for giving hardcore lessons

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Moja Love show Ekhaya gives viewers a direct look into the kind of issues people face when it comes to homeownership. Thabiso Petje wrote in to the program to seek help with a family that refuses to recognise his name as the owner of the property. The family dispute taught viewers to dig deep when buying a house.

‘Ekhaya’ show gratitude to Moja Love for teaching real lessons. Image: @Siya_Mdlalose

Source: Twitter

Twitter users have Ekhaya trending after an episode that left many viewers stunned by the extent to which family disputes can go. Thabiso came to the producers of Ekhaya with the motive to either get his money back or finally be able to claim full ownership of the house he bought using his mother's pension money.

Seeing how far feuding families will go to stop their co-owned homes from being sold, really served as a wake-up call to all those who tuned in to the episode. Fans of the show applauded the host, Siyabonga Mdlalose, and producers for solving the matter for Petje and making sure that he was finally left out of a family matter that had nothing to do with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Reacting to the intense moments of the episode, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ekhaya and just how much it teaches people about property laws.

@Moloko_RM wrote:

"This show is teaching me not to have anyone rent/stay in your house for more than 5 years."

@ToolKit_Masaobi tweeted:

"Now it makes sense why people like to say that they will only buy a house that is unoccupied."

@ThulaniMlangen6 said:

"That's why I love watching this show #Ekhaya sifunda lukhulu."

'Ekhaya' trends: viewers fume as man claims he bought Gogo's house for only R6k

Briefly News reported that the viewers of Ekhaya have taken to social media to reflect on the latest episode of the show. The fans have slammed a family from Lesotho who allegedly bought an old woman's house for R6 000.

They slammed the Mzansi government for not protecting its citizens against scammers. The man who moved into the gogo's house confirmed to show host Siyabonga Mdlalose that he apparently paid R6 000 for the house.

Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the epic episode. They criticised the government for allegedly protecting foreign "scammers" instead of protecting Mzansi people.

Source: Briefly News