'Ekhaya' Trends: Viewers Fume as Man Claims He Bought Gogo's House for Only R6k

Ekhaya fans have shared their views on the latest episode of the show in which a man revealed he allegedly bought an old woman's house for only R6 000

The viewers of the show slammed the foreigner for allegedly scamming the gogo out of her own house

The fuming viewers also criticised government for making laws that fail to protect South African citizens

The viewers of Ekhaya have taken to social media to reflect on the latest episode of the show. The fans have slammed a family from Lesotho who allegedly bought an old woman's house for R6 000.

They slammed the Mzansi government for not protecting its citizens against scammers. The man who moved into the gogo's house confirmed to show host Siyabonga Mdlalose that he apparently paid R6 000 for the house.

Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the epic episode. They criticised government for allegedly protecting foreign "scammers" instead of protecting Mzansi people.

@NotThatPhumi said:

"SA really is the land of milk and honey. People just come here and do whatever."

@NotThatPhumi wrote:

"Also, how did these people get away with owing the Emfuleni municipality 50k and not having their lights and water cut off??"

@MbejeMsizie commented:

"I promise you these guys pay the SAPS big monies, monthly! They are untouchable."

@mehlulisizwe wrote:

"Siya Mdlalose is doing the work that the Departments of Justice, Housing and Social Development and Police Services could have done!!! Asbonge."

@RebaMokgoko added:

"Not this man saying he bought the house for R6k."

