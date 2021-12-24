Thursday has rolled by, which means fans of The Wife have come out to share their thoughts on the latest episodes of the Showmax drama series

This week, viewers are feeling rather concerned about Hlomu and her relationship with her new husband Mqhele as the abuse continues

Social media lit up with comments about the heart-shattering events of the three episodes and the general consensus says it was a tough watch

Avid watchers of the Showmax drama series The Wife, are ending off the week with heavy hearts after three emotionally taxing episodes. The peeps are all worried that Hlomu may have made a major mistake marrying a man who is a walking red flag.

'The Wife' fans are feeling worried that Hlomu will never be happy again.

This weeks trilogy of episodes of The Wife took viewers into the traumatic past of the Zulu brothers and how they tragically lost their parents. The brothers and new wife, Hlomu travelled back to KZN to get permission from the chief to rebuild their family home. Through all of the emotional turmoil, the viewers got to see yet another abusive moment from Mqhele.

The Twitter streets lit up as fans expressed their concerns that Hlomu has handed herself over to a life filled with misery.

@khumbss wrote:

"When will mahlomsbe happy again

@Nisipho_Ntshele said:

"Hlomu hasn't been happy since her wedding day imagine. Ngingashaun."

@thatodesiree tweeted:

"Hlomu must start drinking wine in a coffee mug soon because this sh*t is crazy already."

@prettygyallwa added:

"Everyday I wake up & Hlomu is still with Mqhele. And suffering from violence every day."

Viewers will have to bear Hlomu and Mqhele's relationship for a lot longer because GQ reported that Showmax commissioned three 40 episode seasons of Dudu Busani-Dube's novel inspired shows. Each season will be inspired by a different instalment of Dudu's book series.

Bonko Khoza discusses being the man behind the infamous Mqhele Zulu on ‘The Wife’

Briefly News reported that Bonko Khoza went from being a commercial and cameo guy to being one of the best leading actors Mzansi has ever seen in such a short space of time.

The celeb, who was introduced to Saffas as Mqhele Zulu, sat down with Briefly News to chat about everything it takes to play such an intense character, his biggest inspirations, his favourite part of being on The Wife as well as the most difficult scene he's ever had to film.

Born and raised in the south of Johannesburg, 30-year-old Bonko Khoza says that for the longest time he treated acting as a sideline hobby. Bonko's first love was never acting but he always found himself being pushed onto the stage.

Source: Briefly News