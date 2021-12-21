'The Queen' Viewers Express They Are Over Clive's Storyline: "Recycled Content"

The Queen viewers have expressed that they are so over Clive Mthembu's storyline in the Mzansi Magic soapie

The fans of the telenovela feel that they've seen enough of the storyline in the show because it is "recycled content"

Lebo Msiza portrays the character of Clive in the popular show and he is in a relationship with Akhona

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The viewers of The Queen have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Clive Mthembu's storyline following Monday night's episode. Most of the Mzansi Magic telenovela's fans shared that they are so over the "boring" storyline.

Lebo Msiza plays the character of Clive Mthembu in 'The Queen'. Image: @lebohang_msiza

Source: Instagram

Lebo Msiza portrays the role of Clive in the soapie. He is in a relationship with Akhona, a character played by Khanya Mkangisa. The viewers feel that Clive is a control freak.

They took to Twitter to share their views on Clive's part in the show. They believe his storyline has been dragging for too long.

@tpee_k said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"When is Clive dying?"

@Thato_Fentse wrote:

"After the Clive storyline, I wonder which other BORING story line will follow."

@Snqobile_Mark commented:

"Clive is starting to get on my nerves with his controlling a$$."

@_Musaro said:

"#TheQueenMzansi Must take a Christmas break and have a crew meeting where they will decide what they are all about. They have kinda lost the plot and they can't possibly think we haven't noticed!"

@amuelJ39453362 added:

"Clive's storyline is going the same direction as Kea and Tebogo, recycled content."

Makhadzi's fans convinced Master KG is still her man

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media detectives are convinced that Master KG is back together with Makhadzi. The Jerusalema hitmaker and the Ghanama singer were once an item but it was reported that their relationship apparently ended in tears a while back.

Makhadzi sparked their dating rumours again when she posted a video of herself with an unnamed bae cruising in a whip. According to ZAlebs, the star said she loves it when bae is driving her in her Facebook post.

Later on the same day, Master KG also took to Facebook and posted a snap of himself with Makhadzi and his collaborator, Zanda Zakuza. Peeps noticed that Makhadzi is rocking the same clothes that she wore in the video she posted earlier.

Source: Briefly.co.za