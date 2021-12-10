Makhadzi's Fans Convinced Master KG Is Still Her Boo After Their Latest Posts

Makhadzi and Master KG's fans are convinced that the two musicians are back together following their recent online posts

The Ghanama hitmaker posted a clip of herself being driven and shared that she enjoys it when her bae is driving her

The Jerusalema hitmaker later posted a pic of himself with Makhadzi and peeps were convinced that he was the one who was driving her earlier

Social media detectives are convinced that Master KG is back together with Makhadzi. The Jerusalema hitmaker and the Ghanama singer were once an item but it was reported that their relationship apparently ended in tears a while back.

Makhadzi sparked their dating rumous again after she posted a video of herself with an unnamed bae cruising in a whip. According to ZAlebs, the star said she loves it when bae is driving her in her Facebook post.

Later on the same day, Master KG also took to Facebook and posted a snap of himself with Makhadzi and his collaborator, Zanda Zakuza. Peeps noticed that Makhadzi is rocking the same clothes that she wore in the video she posted earlier.

They believe that the two Limpopo-born musicians have sorted their differences and are back together. Check out some of their comments below:

Palesa Lolo Ditau said:

"Makes sense. Colours same same, asibe happy Khadzinator."

Bright Kirsty wrote:

"It's when their love is on fire, let me mind my bussiness."

Vhoni Mudau Nemaangani commented:

"True love neva ends."

Livhuwani Musandiwa said:

"Ohhh jah, I see you were driving her today, hhhmm."

Okuhle Aisha added:

"LOL, so Makhadzi is back together with Master KG. I saw her FB story saying bae is driving. And bae was wearing the exact same clothes."

Master KG and Makhadzi still friends after break up

In other entertainment new, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has shared some details about her relationship with Master KG. The two have come a long way together going from partners to mentoring and just supporting each other's careers, one thing that has stayed constant is their love for each other. The musicians are actually such good friends.

Makhadzi and Master KG ended their romantic relationship earlier this year, reports TimesLIVE. Fans were reported to be struggling to come to terms with the two musicians no longer being together but the singer made sure to reassure them that they are still on good terms.

The two prefer to keep the details of their bond to themselves. In an interview with ZAlebs, Makhadzi said that she would hate to be known for her personal life instead of her talent.

