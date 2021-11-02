Makhadzi and the famous Jerusalema hitmaker were able to remain, great friends, even after they decided to end things romantically

Unknown to many, Master KG is said to have given Makhadzi plenty of career advice and coaching to get her to be the star she is today

Makhadzi shared the real reason why the two musicians enjoy keeping their private matters away from the public eye

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makhadzi has shared some details about her relationship with Master KG. The two have come a long way together going from partners to mentoring and just supporting each other's careers, one thing that has stayed constant is their love for each other. The musicians are actually such good friends.

Makhadzi and Master KG have shared why they keep their friendship private. Image: @makhadzisa and @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi and Master KG ended their romantic relationship earlier this year, reports TimesLIVE. Fans were reported to be struggling to come to terms with the two musicians no longer being together but the singer made sure to reassure them that they are still on good terms.

ZAlebs reports that Master KG gave Makhadzi quite of bit of mentoring to help her boost her career. Makhadzi told the publication that the producer encouraged her to stick to her roots when making music. KG told Makhadzi that Venda was her language so she should not be too shy to use it.

The two prefer to keep the details of their bond to themselves. In an interview with ZAlebs, Makhadzi said that she would hate to be known for her personal life instead of her talent. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"The only thing I also want and I wish could happen just that it didn't happen the way I wanted, I only want people to know Makhazi for her performances and music besides my personal issues but because people already knew about my relationship there was nothing I can do but my wish is for them to know about my music only."

Reunited at last: Makhadzi and King Monada perform 'Ghanama' together in video

Briefly News reported King Monada and Makhadzi are seemingly on good terms now. The Limpopo singers have been beefing for some time over ownership of their hit single, Ghanama.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the stars were seen singing the song together at an ANC rally. They even hugged each other while performing the smash.

The clip of the musicians partying together was shared on Twitter by one of their fans who were happy to see them sharing a smile on stage. Judging from the clip, Khadzi and King Monada have buried the hatchet, according to ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly.co.za