Mzansi celebs have been rather vocal about the much-anticipated local government elections that are set to happen next week

Many media personalities have caught some heat for their public affiliations with certain parties and for performing at manifestos

Pearl Thusi however, chose to just point out her observations about the kind of work being done on the roads now that voting day is near

Pearl Thusi has dodged the bullet when it comes to celebs being put on blast for their political opinions. The actress shared something she had noticed her municipality was doing recently and couldn't help but shake the feeling that it's being done as a vote tactic.

Pearl Thusi has called out municipalities for doing last-minute touch-ups before elections. Image: @pearlthusi

Celebs have been catching fire from all angles for expressing their political opinions and choices. IOL reported that Makhadzi was put on blast for performing at the ANC manifesto and also wearing the party's famous colours, while others came for Ntando Duma's throat after she posted a snap in her EFF attire.

Pearl Thusi has been laying low from the politics chat but one thing really caught her eye and she just had to speak on it. The celeb took to Twitter to share that she has noticed some pre-election road work and she finds the timing a little funny.

Followers weighed in on their thoughts and experiences of the 11th-hour efforts.

