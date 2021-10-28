Uncle Waffles has been making headlines ever since she took the internet by a storm with her incredible groove video

As expected when one gains stardom, it was only a matter of time before the trolls come out from the shadows

Uncle Waffles has proven that she is a rather tough cookie to crack as she let her haters know that her faith keeps her strong

The haters did not waste time before they started coming for Mzansi's newest sensation, Uncle Waffles. The DJ shared that she has been battling with a few negative Nellies on the internet but it's going to take a lot more than their words to bring her down.

Uncle Waffles has been making a name for herself in the industry and the people just can't seem to get enough of her. The South African reported that the SA-born talent is doing so well that she's even managed to book her first international gig in November.

As expected when one acquires that level of success, there will always be those who reuse to celebrate the victories of others. It was only a matter of time before Uncle Waffles attracted her very own set of trolls.

The internationally-recognised DJ took to Twitter to share her thoughts on all of the hate she has been receiving ever since her name went up in lights.

Her dearest fans and support base showed up for her in the comments and reassured her that she's doing great and that's the only reason that people are hating on her.

