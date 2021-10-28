The latest video of new female DJ sensation Uncle Waffles performing has set tongues wagging

In the video, the youngster seems to deliver the same enthusiastic performance that got her to the big time

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to air mixed reviews about the sultry performer

A video that is doing the rounds online showing Uncle Waffles' latest lit performance has got to be the stuff of sheer entertainment value.

The rising star has been basking in the glory of being discovered after the last video of her blazing the decks gained worldwide acclaim.

New female DJ Uncle Waffles has delivered her latest lit performance. Image: @MandyHusk_.

But she has proven that she has not come for a short-lived span and that there will never be a dull moment when the turntables are at the mercy of her liveliness.

A Twitter user, @MandyHusk_, shared a clip of the female DJ in action. However, it is unknown where the young stunner was performing.

"Yho pls I love her," the enthusiastic follower wrote, captioning the video.

The clip was viewed a whopping 238 000 times, attracting close to 20 000 likes and nearly 5 000 retweets.

Saffas offer up mixed reviews

Briefly News takes to the comments section to unearth all the heartwarming reactions to the post.

@MandyHusk_ wrote:

"When it hits “Adiwele” and she does that move with the hands and face?! Pls man she’s amazing."

@NomsaMadida said:

"Can she DJ ke? Or is she going to dance the entire set?"

@BrianDakuse added:

"AKA once said he will never try to recreate another "All eyes on me". By that he explained u end up setting yourself short and u will either vanish quick or be boring. This is the feeling I'm starting to feel RN. I'm sure there are other songs she can capitalize on."

Uncle Waffles bemoans not yet waking up to 100 roses, SA called to act

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Uncle Waffles recently caused a stir on Twitter by lamenting that she had not yet woken up to an enormous bouquet of as many as 100 roses.

Her mercurial rise to the big time is still the talk of the town after the 21-year-old grabbed the headlines a fortnight ago, courtesy of a video showing her blazing the decks at a club.

The video of the mesmerising performance, and the alluring fashion statement that went with it, was widely shared on social media before attracting a big Instagram following from US rapper Drake.

A few days ago, Uncle Waffles gushed while on a flight after spotting a full-page newspaper spread detailing her sudden and exciting rise to fame.

The tweet read:

"Still haven't woken up to 100 roses. Sigh."

