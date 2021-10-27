New female DJ sensation Uncle Waffles has set tongues wagging on social media, thanks to some flowery expectations

The young disc jockey phenomenon caused a stir by tweeting she had not yet woken up to 100 roses

The tweet garnered massive reactions from Saffas, who had mixed reactions to the unexpected remark

Overnight female DJ sensation Uncle Waffles recently caused a stir on Twitter by lamenting that she had not yet woken up to an enormous bouquet of as many as 100 roses.

Her mercurial rise to the big time is still the talk of the town after the 21-year-old grabbed the headlines a fortnight ago, courtesy of a video showing her blazing the decks at a club.

The video of the mesmerising performance, and the alluring fashion statement that went with it, was widely shared on social media before attracting a big Instagram following from US rapper Drake.

A few days ago, Uncle Waffles gushed while on a flight after spotting a full-page newspaper spread detailing her sudden and exciting rise to fame.

The tweet read:

"Still haven't woken up to 100 roses. Sigh."

Saffas had mixed reactions to the post, with some bashing the young star for growing an ego, while others felt her expectations were valid. The tweet attracted close to 7 700 likes while garnering more than 1 400 retweets.

More than 125 comments lit up Uncle Waffles' mentions as new fans and others, alike, expressed their views.

Briefly News takes a look at all the interesting reactions to the post.

@Forty4_myniggg wrote:

"You are becoming entitled don't turn into something else be the same old waffles we know and love."

@excusemyfacade said:

"Don’t you have a payment plan? Ga ke na 10k wa teng rn. Cuz she’s coming to Flag of Botswana. O tla name o tswhere TV le washing machine."

@AGBABY_17 added:

"Kanti what's taking Drake so long."

@karabeast24 offered:

"How does it feel to be a big account overnight?"

Source: Briefly.co.za