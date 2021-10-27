Amapiano export DBN Gogo is raising the bar high in New York, thanks to her latest big moves

The producer recently took to Twitter to share the news that a billboard of her is currently up in Times Square

Awe-struck Saffas headed straight to the comments section to celebrate DBN Gogo's enviable milestone

Amapiano DJ and producer DBN Gogo is celebrating one of the biggest wins of her life after making it onto the Times Square billboard in New York.

Fresh off a European tour in Amsterdam, the hot DJ is continuing on the upward trend, this time by taking over the Big Apple.

Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo is running with her big wins following the revelation of her billboard. Image: Stamp_Comm, @GBNGOGO.

Source: Twitter

She recently took to her @GBNGOGO Twitter account to share the major move with her close on 167 000 followers, who were every bit as excited to get the fresh scoop.

"Banna, I’m on a billboard in Times Square," she tweeted.

The reaction garnered by the tweet came as little surprise, attracting more than 24 000 likes and more than 2 000 retweets and 200 comments.

Saffas applauded the trendsetter for the massive accomplishment and wasted little time flooding her mentions with their stamps of approval.

Briefly News was here for it, taking to the comments section to bring readers a world of reactions to the inspiring post.

"Congratulatio

"Congratulatio@SneGuguMsimang1

·

19h

Replying to

@DBNGOGO

ns but it's no longer a new thing Amapiano has made it worldwide now."

IamVuvu710_ said:

"Congratulations Mandisa trust more blessings are coming your way."

@Zwely10111 added:

"Don't even get suprised wena Gogo wase Durban, you are hardworking person and keep doing great work. We as South Africans we need to celebrate you as you still alive keep raising the SA flag high and high."

@SneGuguMsimang1 shared:

"You deserve a kiss wena wase khaya."

