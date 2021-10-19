Music producer and DJ DBN Gogo had her fans in their feels after posting an enchanting look online

She tweeted a picture wearing a long black dress, boots and fancy sangoma beads and arm bracelets

Durban-based Gqom DJ and producer DBN Gogo is the latest Mzansi socialite to turn heads owing to a sangoma look she's recently sported.

Heading online on Monday, the artist posted a picture of her pseudo-sangoma look thanks to the chunky arm bracelets and beads that she is rocking.

An adorable picture of Durban DJ DBN Gogo is turning headfs on social media. Image: @dbngogo.

Source: Instagram

"Prada You," the caption read simply with a black heart emoji.

The time stamp on the picture shows the performer is in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, possibly on tour to Europe.

Completing her enchanting look is a long black number, black timberland boots and a satchel.

Local social media users were mesmerised by the stylish sangoma look and took to Twitter to react to it in kind.

The post attracted nearly 12 600 likes in the short time since it was shared.

Fans astounded by fashion statement

Briefly News took a short trip down the comments to bring readers some of the most enthusiastic reactions to the tweet.

@sugeezy wrote:

"Yho! I don’t know if I wanna be you, date you or rob you."

@MzwandileMNdaba said:

"Gogo, waze wayi type yami. Umuhle magriza."

@Mel_Mothapo added:

"Sukuma mkam s'kbone."

@Carolin64352360 propositioned:

"Pls Invite me to ur wardrobe I would like to have that coca cola dress nd some sneakers."

Sneziey clarifies sangoma rumours after posting snaps wearing isiphandla

In other songoma-related news, Briefly News previously reported that former Idols SA 2019 runner-up Sneziey has poured cold water over claims that she's a sangoma.

The rumours started circulating on social media after the gospel singer posted snaps of herself wearing isiphandla (traditional wristband).

The star recently shared snaps of herself gracefully donning the isiphandla and many people concluded that she is now a sangoma.

Her fans thought she had answered her ancestral calling just like many other Mzansi celebs.

The star took to Instagram to let her fans know why she was wearing the traditional wristband. The musician explained to her fans that she's still a Christian, according to ZAlebs.

