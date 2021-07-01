Sneziey Clarifies Sangoma Rumours After Posting Snaps Wearing Isiphandla

Gospel singer Sneziey has clarified recent rumours doing the rounds on social media that she has become a sangoma

The former Idols SA contestant has denied that she has answered an ancestral calling after she posted a snap wearing isiphandla

The singer explained that she is still a Christian after many of her fans thought she joined other Mzansi celebs who have answered their calling

Former Idols SA 2019 runner-up Sneziey has poured cold water over claims that she's a sangoma. The rumours started circulating on social media after the gospel singer posted snaps of herself wearing isiphandla (traditional wristband).

The star recently shared snaps of herself gracefully donning the isiphandla and many people concluded that she is now a sangoma. Her fans thought she had answered her ancestral calling just like many other Mzansi celebs.

Sneziey has clarified the sangoma rumours after posting snaps wearing isiphandla. Image: @snezieymsomi

The star took to Instagram to let her fans know why she was wearing the traditional wristband. The musician explained to her fans that she's still a Christian, according to ZAlebs.

