Rihanna's net worth has fallen from $1.4 billion to $1 billion, according to Forbes' latest report

Despite the decrease, Rihanna still made the top five of Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women Celebrities

The news sparked a wave of reactions on social media ranging from jokes, sarcasm, and advice on how Rihanna can regain her lost fortune

Rihanna's net worth decreased by $400 million.

Rihanna’s net worth decreased according to Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.

The mother of two, who recently publicly confirmed her pregnancy, made the Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Women Celebrities at number four, behind veteran broadcaster Oprah Winfrey at number one, reality TV star Kim Kardashian at number two, and fellow musician Taylor Swift at number three.

Rihanna's net worth drops by 30%

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s wealth took a 29% nosedive due to flat sales at Fenty Beauty and her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna isn’t the only individual in the beauty industry who felt the pinch as changes in the beauty market also spelled a bit of trouble for Kylie Jenner, who saw a 4% decline in her net worth. Jenner was placed eighth with a net worth of $670 million.

The changes in the beauty market didn’t affect everyone as newcomer Selena Gomez made the America’s Richest Self-Made Women list, largely due to her stake in cosmetics company Rare Beauty, which she launched in 2020 and is valued at $1.3 billion. Gomez's net worth is estimated at $700 million and makes her the seventh richest female celebrity in America.

Entertainment blogger @PopFusionHQ shared the update that Rihanna’s net worth had taken a hit with the Work hitmaker recording a $400 million (around R7 billion) drop in her net worth. The post was captioned:

“Rihanna’s net worth has PLUMMETED by $400 million, dropping from $1.4 billion to just $1 billion. According to Forbes, the decline is due to several failures at her key businesses.”

Netizens react as Rihanna's net worth decreases

Netizens filled the comments with jokes, sarcasm, and reminders that despite the decrease in her net worth, Rihanna is still wealthy. Others suggested ways in which she can recover her lost wealth.

Here are some of the comments:

@FrankMagana15 said:

“To those saying “but she’s at 1B,” her net worth is STILL plummeting. This is just a current update. Sure, she would still have a lot of money but losing hundreds of millions would hurt anybody no matter how rich you are.”

@Euee replied:

“She is still worth more than my net worth.”

@Oh_Katie_Babie said:

“She should sell like Bieber did.”

@senorfilthy joked:

“Tragic. What ever will she do?”

@KingSmoove009 highlighted:

“She is still wealthy.”

Rihanna lost 30% of her net worth with dropped to $1 billion.

