Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked rumours after a viral Cannes Festival video showed Rihanna snubbing Rocky’s hand on the red carpet

Fans reacted with mixed views, some claimed Rihanna looked annoyed, while others felt the moment was being overanalysed

Social media backlash also targeted Rocky for allegedly smoking around the pregnant singer, further fuelling concerns about tension in their relationship

Weeh! There seems to be trouble in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's paradise. Fans noticed that the award-winning star ignored her baby daddy's hand on the Cannes Festival red carpet.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's video raises questions

It looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their first public fallout, and fans noticed it. The power couple who announced that they are expecting their third child together at the Met Gala also dazzled at the Cannes Festival.

Rocky and Rihanna attended the internationally acclaimed festival this year (2025) for the premiere of the film Highest 2 Lowest, in which the rapper co-stars with Denzel Washington. A video of Rihanna giving her baby daddy a cold shoulder at the Cannes Festival red carpet has gone viral on social media.

The clip shared on Instagram by @groovelegend33 showed the Take A Bow singer, who flaunted her growing baby bump in a beautiful blue dress, refusing to take A$AP Rocky's hand while on the carpet. The post's caption read:

"Did you notice? Rihanna snubbed Rocky’s hand on the Cannes red carpet, and he didn’t even realise his huge mistake!"

Fans react to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's video

Social media shared mixed reactions to the video. Some saw nothing wrong with the video, while others noticed that Rihanna seemed annoyed by A$AP Rocky. Others, however, said fights in relationships were normal, therefore, there was nothing out of the ordinary.

Some social media users called out Ricky's behaviour in the video. Fans also blasted the rapper for smoking around pregnant Rihanna in another viral video.

@onlyherdream wrote:

"I’m annoyed by him, and I’m not even the one pregnant. Yeah, there’s definitely a disconnect there."

@land_of_the_misfitz commented:

"Smh. If you're a RIRI fan, you know ppl don't MAKE HER DO ANYTHING, and I agree he shouldn't be smoking around her, however, couples argue, it's not all glitz and Glam every day. Stop REACHING. SMH."

@myssjones14 added:

"She’s pregnant and annoyed that’s pregnancy sometimes. Leave them alone!"

@preferencetalk wrote:

"I knew after she helped him with that gun case, he was going to show his true colours. They weren't good at the Met Gala either."

@bigpur____ said:

"For some reason, their relationship doesn't seem genuine to me 🙄"

