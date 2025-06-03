Tyla has dropped the much-anticipated music video for her hit song Bliss, which was released in May 2025

Fans have flooded social media with praise, calling the visuals magical and crowning the track as the song of the summer

Social media reactions highlight Tyla's creativity, with many applauding her for breaking repetition and delivering a fresh, standout concept

Tyla has released the much-anticipated visuals for her hit song Bliss. The Grammy Award-winning South African star's fans and followers have already shared glowing reviews for the music video.

Tyla released the music video for her new song 'Bliss'. Image: Michael Yarish/WBTV and Kevin Mazur.

Source: Instagram

Tyla's music video wows fans

Music lovers are in for a treat after Tyla released the music video for her song Bliss, released in May 2025. The star has been on a winning streak since the beginning of the year, winning several local and international awards.

A snippet of Tyla's music video went viral on social media after being shared on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by the popular page, @PopBase on Tuesday, 3 May 2025. Watch the video below:

Fans love Tyla's new music video

Social media users have given a stamp of approval for the Truth or Dare hitmaker's new visuals. Many have already crowned the song for the summer. Some fans are also asking for Tyla to release her second album.

@HighKeyApe said:

"Visuals on another level. Tyla really said Bliss and delivered it scene by scene."

@priortyla commented:

"Coming to be a smash hit. Oh, Tyla, you hit maker."

@itsaruncr7 said:

"I absolutely agree.... the visuals and vibe are on another level....! Tyla's really carving her own lane."

@coochieanna commented:

"FINALLY something different. I love me some Tyla, but she was getting so repetitive. I'm glad she released this."

@jenna_lixoxo wrote:

"Tyla didn’t just release a music video, she released a mood. I’ve already rewatched it 3 times 😩"

@times39389 noted:

"Tyla dropping hits like it's hot, where my popcorn at, imma need snacks for this bliss party."

@Rella_Reign added:

"Okay, so am I the only one who sees it. Rihanna and Beyoncé's aesthetic and looks on more than one occasion, and in videos."

Fans have reacted to Tyla's new music video. Image: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times

Source: Getty Images

Tyla links up with Nigerian star Wizkid

In another report about Tyla, Briefly News reported that the South African superstar continues to rub shoulders with the who’s who in the music and entertainment industry. Peeps were left buzzing after Tyla linked up with Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

Tyla is in album mode following the release of her highly-anticipated first single of 2025. With Tygers, as her fans are affectionately known, expecting an album later this year, the Push 2 Start musician sparked speculation of a collaboration when she linked up with Wizkid in London, United Kingdom.

Days after beating Wizkid for a top award, Tyla linked up with the Break Me Down singer in London. While it’s unclear why the two musicians linked up, an Instagram video shared by wizkidnews on Friday, 30 May 2025, shows the two musicians being cosy.

Source: Briefly News