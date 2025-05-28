Tyla has acquired a few big awards and nominations in 2024 and 2025, including a Grammy Award win and the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Water hitmaker broke the record when she won a big award at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the big awards Tyla has managed to win so far in her illustrious career

Tyla has managed to scoop many international wins. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

While some call her one of the biggest exports in the South African music scene at the moment, Tyla is proving this by collecting numerous international awards.

Tyla wins massive awards

Following her major award win at the 2025 American Music Awards under the Favourite Afrobeats Artist category, Briefly News takes a look at some of the many other big awards Tyla has won.

Tyla first proved that she was here to stay when she became the youngest South African artist to win a Grammy in 2024. At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Tyla won Best African Music Performance. Her hit song Water, placed her among the greats and continues to do so.

The Johannesburg-born star also got recognised here at home when she scored a whopping four awards at the South African Music Awards 2024.

Tyla continues to get global recognition for her massive talent. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

All you need to know about the awards Tyla has won so far?

Tyla got nominated at the SAMAs under four whopping categories: Best Pop Album, Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and the International Achievement Award

The singer walked away with a whopping three awards at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs). These are the Best RnB award, Best Afrobeats and Best African Act

2024 was Tyla's year as she won two more awards at the BET Awards, earning her titles as the Best International Act and Best New Artist

Her reign continued when she broke another record at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards when she became the very first Mzansi star to win the World Artist of the Year award

Tyla has made a global impact and her awards are proof of that. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Tyla speaks out after Afrobeats nod

After her win at the MTV VMAs, Tyla Seethal gave an acceptance speech where she called the tendency of American award shows to group African artists under Afrobeats.

"The global impact that 'Water' has had on the world just proves that African music can be pop music too. This is just so special, but also bittersweet because I know there's a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing, and even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It's more than just Afrobeats."

Tyla plays Gqom in Jamaica

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla shared a joyful video during her Jamaican visit, reminding peeps that she is proudly South African.

The Push 2 Start hitmaker was having a good time while playing some typical South African music. Tyla left people delighted by her beauty as well as her natural sense of rhythm, which she displayed in the video.

Source: Briefly News