South African internationally acclaimed singer Tyla recently bagged yet another award in 2025

The Push 2 Start hitmaker was crowned World Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The awards took place on Monday night, 17 March 2025 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, America

Grammy winner Tyla won a major award.

Source: Getty Images

Once again, the South African multi-award-winning singer Tyla has made her country and people proud as she bagged another award in 2025.

Recently, the 23-year-old star won big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards which took place on Monday night, 17 March 2025 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles in America.

Tyla was crowned the World Artist of the Year at the awards ceremony earlier on which left many netizens stunned on social media.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tyla's win

Shortly after the news about Tyla's win was announced on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the singer's achievement. Here's what they had to say:

@ANUJ0095 said:

"All your hard work has finally paid off."

@TheMorrisLand wrote:

"I honestly don’t get the hype and I’m definitely not hating."

@Melo_Malebo responded:

"Everything flowing so effortlessly."

@zacisontime replied:

"She just keeps winning!"

@aboutu07 commented:

"Tyla’s global takeover is just getting started! So well-deserved."

Tyla won the World Artist of the Year award.

Source: Getty Images

A look at Tyla's awards over the years

Tyla has amassed numerous accolades in the past two years. Her impressive achievements include winning the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, the MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats Video, the Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Artist, the BET Award for Best New Artist, and multiple MTV Europe Music Awards for Best R&B. Additionally, she was honoured with the South African Music Award for Best Pop Album.

Tyla has graced prestigious stages, including the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and the Billboard Awards, and has collaborated with top artists like Gunna, Travis Scott, and Sean Paul. She has also secured partnerships with major international brands such as Stanley and Nike. Tyla has also sold out concerts in several cities in South Africa and other countries. Her last South African show which was streamed on Showmax was a huge success.

How did Tyla get famous?

Although she was making music before her hit single Water, the worldwide hit is what ultimately put her on the map and made her a global singing and dancing sensation.

The song's viral success is what fueled her fame, and Water was the first song by a South African soloist to make the US Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years.

Makhadzi wins Best Dancer Award at Trace Awards

In more entertainment news about celebrities making the country proud, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi continued to fly the South African flag high as she recently bagged another international award after winning the BET Award.

The Mzansi musician and performer was crowned the Best Dancer at the Trace Awards which took place at the Mora Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The star shared the great news on her Instagram page, thanking every fan for supporting her craft since day one.

