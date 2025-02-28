South African award-winning musician and performer Makhadzi won big at the 2025 Trace Awards

The Ghanama hitmaker was crowned the Best Dancer at the Trace Awards in Zanzibar on Thursday, 2 February 2025

Makhadzi continued to make South Africa proud as she recently bagged an international award.

The Mzansi musician and performer was crowned the Best Dancer at the Trace Awards which took place at the Mora Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The star shared the great news on her Instagram page, thanking each and every fan for supporting her craft since day one.

She wrote:

"Congratulations khadzinators 🎉🥂🍾 , GOD DID !, YOU MADE IT FOR ME. BLESSINGS ON TOP OF BLESSINGS, we started our beautiful year with a BIG achievement. Thank you for your love and support ❤️. @traceawards thank you for making sure we shine like sunflower 🌻 all the time 🕰️. I traveled 9 hours to fetch it and I found it clean and beautiful."

PR guru Melanie Ramjee shared with Briefly News other South African artists who also bagged awards at the ceremony.

She said:

"Song of the Year went to the unstoppable South African duo Tito & Yuppe who took home the award with their chart-topping anthem Tswhala Bam, a song that has set dance floors on fire worldwide and the Best Artist Southern Africa went SA hitmaker Tyler ICU proved to be the region’s most influential artist this year."

Chairman and Co-Founder of Trace, Olivier Laouchez shared with Briefly News:

"The Trace Awards & Summit was born from an unshakable belief: that Africa’s music, its artists, and its culture deserve to be celebrated on the highest level, with the world watching. race has always been driven by a deep passion for the music and culture of Africa and its diaspora, and we remain committed to elevating it to new heights."

Fans congratulate Makhadzi

Many netizens flooded the comment section congratulating Makhadzi on winning the Best Dance Award in Zanzibar. See what they had to say:

pat_perfect_beauty_palace said:

"You are an hard worker, today you can finally enjoy your dream."

jaykhalo wrote:

"Well done & congratulations our gorgeous Mukororo."

virginiasefume responded:

"Congratulations Makhadzi, thank you for raising Mzansi."

dineoolamilehin replied:

"Well deserved queen, congratulations."

Makhadzi wins first BET Award

In July 2024, the musician finally won her BET Award for Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act, and Mzansi geeked over her achievement.

The Number 1 hitmaker was nominated alongside Tyler ICU and other musicians in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act and shared a heartwarming thank-you speech after collecting her award.

Makhadzi shared a video of herself when she broke down after being handed the BET award, speaking about her humble beginnings:

"I'm so happy. I started making and selling my music in the streets, and today, I'm here; my dream came true. All I can say is, 'It's possible, black child, you can make it.' This is the best birthday ever!"

Makhadzi wins big at 2024 Glamour Women of The Year

Once again in November 2024, Makhadzi added another title to her name. The Ghanama hitmaker was announced as one of the winners at the 2024 Glamour Women of The Year Awards. The star bagged the Entertainment Game Changer Award and posted about it on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"Our 2024 GLAMOUR WOMAN OF THE YEAR. ENTERTAINER GAME CHANGER goes to MAKHADZI. Everyone knows my story, it all started from street to taking all the awards. I am here to tell a story through my journey to all my village girls. When the time is right, we are going to win and change the game, and the time is now. #proudlyvilagegirl #lekompo. Come celebrate with me on 21 December at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Thank my queens @glamour_sa."

Makhadzi's natural beauty hailed after viral pics

In another article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's social media followers have praised her for her clear skin and natural beauty.

The singer stunned her fans by sharing pictures of her natural hair and make-up-free face. South African singer and dancer Makhadzi recently showed off her flawless skin in a post that has since gone viral.

