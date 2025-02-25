South African Amapiano sensation Daliwonga was spotted wearing a Diesel jacket worth R24K

The Seduce Me hitmaker posted several pictures of him wearing the expensive jacket on his Instagram page

In October 2024, Daliwonga was announced on social media as the new brand ambassador for Diesel

Daliwonga was spotted wearing an expensive jacket. Image: @daliwonga_sa

Source: Instagram

Once again the South African Amapiano sensation Daliwonga made headlines after pictures of his alleged new girlfriend went viral on social media.

Recently, the Seduce Me hitmaker was spotted on social media wearing an expensive Diesel jacket which was discovered to have a base price tag of R24 000.

He posted pictures of himself wearing the luxury jacket on his Instagram page while visiting a township school on Wednesday, 19 February 2025. He captioned the post:

"Never forget where you come from. Never forget the kids. The township raised us, now we uplift it. Thank you @englishblazersa ❤️Thank you @ayandamvp ❤️Thank you team Dali!❤️📸: @young_stilo_"

See the post below:

Diesel names Daliwonga as ambassador

In October 2024, Congratulations were in order for Seduce Me hitmaker Daliwonga Matiwane, who has just been announced as the Diesel ambassador.

A statement shared with Briefly News noted that Diesel partnered with Daliwonga because of his unmatched track record. He is among the best Amapiano stars at the moment. His distinctive music lyrics, soothing voice, and dynamic presence make him one of the most exciting artists in the market. Part of the statement read:

"As part of his ambassadorship, Daliwonga will be part of branded content and events, showcasing Diesel’s latest collections and embodying the brand’s spirit of self-expression. His unique perspective will bring a fresh narrative to Diesel’s initiatives in the South African market and foster a deeper connection with fans and customers alike."

In excitement, Daliwonga said he can't wait for fans to see the magic he will create with Diesel. He said:

"I'm excited to team up with Diesel. I've always loved how they push boundaries and include everyone. I can't wait to share my love for music and creativity through this partnership and encourage others to be true to themselves.”

Daliwonga was dressed in an R24K Diesel jacket. Image: @daliwonga_sa

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Daliwonga

Daliwonga was born and bred in Diepkloof, Soweto, Gauteng Province. However, unlike most celebrities, he hardly shares anything about his family. As a result, it is challenging to establish his parents' identities.

Growing up, he had a passion for music. He made his dream a reality when he came of age. Regarding his education, the Amapiano star went to Fons Luminus Secondary School. It is unknown if he proceeded to a higher learning institution to further his studies after completing his high school education. Dalindyebo is reportedly his twin. The two have a striking resemblance. In November 2019, Dalindyebo shared a picture of him and the singer holding hands.

