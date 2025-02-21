Boity Thulo and Bonang Matheba had many fans gushing over them after the rapper shared a picture of them

The Own Your Thrown hitmaker recently hung out with the reality TV star and shared a picture of them on her Twitter (X) page

Many netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting their flawless beauty

Social media has been buzzing as Boity Thulo shared some pictures of herself rubbing shoulders with the South African reality TV star Bonang Matheba.

The former Rockville actress Boity Thulo looked stunning, draped in Gucci attire alongside Bonang; she posted pictures on her Twitter (X) page.

Fans gush over Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo's beauty

Shortly after Thulo posted the pictures on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages. Here's what they had to say:

@PGalatians67 commented:

"Why are you the only one that has access to Bonang? Than any other celebs."

@KgomotsoLo3779 responded:

"Tswana women are the it, especially from Mahikeng."

@The2000RSA said:

"A friendship that has stood the test of time."

@AtlegangKNdlovu wrote:

"They make so much sense as friends its so cute."

@dolzswana replied:

"We will be within sphithiphithi on the timeline and Boity will post pics to regulate the energy."

What you need to know about Boity Thulo

Boity, born Boitumelo Thulo, gained widespread recognition in 2018 with the release of her debut single, Wuz Dat, featuring Nasty C. In 2020, she signed a record deal with Def Jam Africa, and under this label, she released her EP 4436, nominated for Best Hip-Hop Album at the 27th South African Music Awards.

Boity is the only child of Modiehi Thulo, a retired clinician, and was raised by her maternal grandparents after her mother left her under their care to work. Her father was not involved in her upbringing.

Boity initially studied psychology and criminology at Monash University but dropped out due to financial constraints. She later joined a casting agency and made her first appearance in a 2010 Wimpy commercial.

What you need to know about Bonang Matheba

Born on 25 June 1987 in Mahikeng, North West province, she is the daughter of Gampi Matheba and Charlotte Mokoena. Her father, Gampi, is a senior lecturer at North-West University, while her mother, Charlotte, is the Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at Sasol.

She has two half-siblings, Reabetswe Sechoaro and Thabo Mokoena. Reabetswe, a businesswoman and model, was among the top three contestants in the 2016 Miss International South Africa.

She attended Fourways High School in Johannesburg before enrolling at the University of Johannesburg for a marketing degree. Although she initially left her studies to pursue her career, she later returned to complete her degree.

Bonang's boyfriend attends her birthday party

Briefly News previously reported that TV personality Bonang Matheba had an epic celebration for her 37th birthday party. Some A-listers were in attendance, but fans also noted that a hottie was invited. Could it be Bonang's boyfriend?

The TV and radio host was celebrated by a few of her friends and colleagues. Twitter blog page @MDNnewss came with receipts and claimed that the media personality's boyfriend was also part of the guest list. The man in question is tech businessman David Phume, who owns the company Afrobotics.

