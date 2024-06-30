Bonang Matheba recently celebrated her 37th birthday, and Boity Thulo was invited to the festivities

Beloved TV and radio presenter Bonang Matheba and TV personality Boity Thulo have an adorable sister-like friendship

Boity Thulo recently updated her fans about the time she spent with her colleague in the entertainment industry, Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo recently rubbed shoulders. Boity Thulo shared an Instagram post to people know that she was there to celebrate Bonang Matheba's birthday.

Boity Thulo was at Bonang Matheba’s birthday dinner their friendship delighted many. Image: Instagram /@boity / Getty Images / Rodin Eckenroth

Source: UGC

Boity left many people buzzing after she revealed that she and Bonang Matheba got together. Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo's fans gushed over the two.

Bonang Matheba invites Boity to bday dinner

On Instagram, Boity said she attended a dinner party with Bonang Matheba. Boity showed off her silver dress, which she wore to celebrate Bonang's special day. She wrote that the night was stunning and wholesome. More photos show Boity and Bonang embracing each other. See the post below:

SA loves Bonang and Boity's friendship

Many people were gushing over Boity and Bonang. Fans commented that they like to know that the two are friends. Read comments from netizens below:

bongiwe.nkosi said:

"Boity has a golden heart."

iim.nqabile applauded:

"Tswana queens."

collyplexus gushed:

"Here for this friendship."

intlemagnificent was happy:

"May this friendship grow stronger and forever. A few people clearly understand Bonang but you seem to get her and it’s beautiful."

lesego_letlhoma remarked:

"I'm all for this friendship."

m0setsanagape_ added:

"When it comes to celebrating others Boitumelo you show up, pelo ya hao top tier."

