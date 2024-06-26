Inside Bonang Matheba's Luxurious Garden-themed 37th Birthday Party, SA in Awe: "She Stays Winning"
- Bonang Matheba hosted a 37th birthday party, and she wore a custom-made pink dress
- She had a gorgeous garden-themed soiree, and she looked gorgeous in her blonde wig
- Fans were in awe over Bonang's look, saying she looked stunning, and many noted how she always stays winning
Bonang Matheba had a celebration fit for a Queen! The star hosted her loved ones for her soiree, and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.
How Bonang celebrated her 37th birthday
TV personality Bonang Matheba threw a beautiful garden-themed soiree to mark her 37th birthday. The star wore a custom-made pink dress and wore a gorgeous blonde wig.
Her guests were treated to House Of BNG bubbles and a gourmet local and international cuisine menu.
Her fan page, @talented_bonang, shared a thread from her Instagram stories with the caption, "Bonang stays winning..... ok?"
B-Force shows love to Bonang
Her fans, known as the B-Force, lauded Bonang for always being on top of her game and always slaying with whatever she does.
@queenwasemzansi said:
"Also, @Bonang always has THE BEST menu at her parties! Simple traditional food that looks so yummy! Ke Kopa skhaftin."
@Mbalie707 asked:
"I hope you enjoyed your day, Ma'am. How do I send you a smallanyana present, queen @Bonang, I know you don't need anything."
@gaselanonto lauded:
"Happiest birthday Queen B, more blessings are coming your way may God bless you more sisi."
@Bhuti_melo gushed:
"Happy Birthday, my Only Queen Queen B @Bonang. May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. After all, you yourself are a gift to earth, so you deserve the best. Happy birthday."
@ron_can91 said:
"One thing about Bonang, she will give her people Pap en Vleis. Love this."
Bonang Matheba's rumoured boyfriend makes an appearance at birthday party
In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba turned 37 years old and had a pink birthday celebration attended by her alleged mysterious boyfriend.
Netizens reacted to the receipts, indicating that the alleged man is tech businessman David Phume.
