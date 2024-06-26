Bonang Matheba hosted a 37th birthday party, and she wore a custom-made pink dress

She had a gorgeous garden-themed soiree, and she looked gorgeous in her blonde wig

Fans were in awe over Bonang's look, saying she looked stunning, and many noted how she always stays winning

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bonang Matheba had a celebration fit for a Queen! The star hosted her loved ones for her soiree, and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Bonang had an epic 37th birthday celebration. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

How Bonang celebrated her 37th birthday

TV personality Bonang Matheba threw a beautiful garden-themed soiree to mark her 37th birthday. The star wore a custom-made pink dress and wore a gorgeous blonde wig.

Her guests were treated to House Of BNG bubbles and a gourmet local and international cuisine menu.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her fan page, @talented_bonang, shared a thread from her Instagram stories with the caption, "Bonang stays winning..... ok?"

B-Force shows love to Bonang

Her fans, known as the B-Force, lauded Bonang for always being on top of her game and always slaying with whatever she does.

@queenwasemzansi said:

"Also, @Bonang always has THE BEST menu at her parties! Simple traditional food that looks so yummy! Ke Kopa skhaftin."

@Mbalie707 asked:

"I hope you enjoyed your day, Ma'am. How do I send you a smallanyana present, queen @Bonang, I know you don't need anything."

@gaselanonto lauded:

"Happiest birthday Queen B, more blessings are coming your way may God bless you more sisi."

@Bhuti_melo gushed:

"Happy Birthday, my Only Queen Queen B @Bonang. May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. After all, you yourself are a gift to earth, so you deserve the best. Happy birthday."

@ron_can91 said:

"One thing about Bonang, she will give her people Pap en Vleis. Love this."

Bonang Matheba's rumoured boyfriend makes an appearance at birthday party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba turned 37 years old and had a pink birthday celebration attended by her alleged mysterious boyfriend.

Netizens reacted to the receipts, indicating that the alleged man is tech businessman David Phume.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News