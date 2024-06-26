Media personality Bonang Matheba had an epic, star-studded birthday party that was attended by some A-listers

Bonang Matheba turned 37 years old, and she had a pink birthday celebration attended by her alleged boyfriend

Netizens reacted to the receipts, which point that the alleged man is tech businessman David Phume

TV personality Bonang Matheba had an epic celebration for her 37th birthday party. Some A-listers were in attendance, but fans also noted that a hottie was invited. Could it be Bonang's boyfriend?

Is this Bonang's boyfriend?

The TV and radio host was celebrated by a few of her friends and colleagues. Twitter blog page @MDNnewss came with receipts and claimed that the media personality's boyfriend was also part of the guest list.

The man in question is tech businessman David Phume, who owns the company Afrobotics.

"Bonang Matheba's alleged boyfriend David Phume, shares a video of Bonang's birthday celebration on his IG story."

Mzansi reacts to Bonang's alleged boyfriend

Social media users were not too shocked by this news, but some had a few questions.

@DonaldMakhasane joked:

"Don't lie, here is Bonang's boyfriend. That boy you posted is Bonang's social media manager."

@TheRealSmomoh asked

"So this is Bonangs boyfriend?"

@Blaq_Mannequin said:

"Alleged boyfriend?"

@_Lolo_Pat replied:

"Alright, mhmmm. Things are happening."

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"It must really be bad to be filthy rich and have no true/loyal life companion."

Is Bonang in a relationship?

The media personalities' love life has always been placed under the radar. For some time, she has kept her relationships under wraps out of fear that they would fail.

However, just recently, Bonang posted a cryptic tweet which said: "A lucky girlfriend," Bonang said, and she added heart emojis.

She soon deleted the post.

Bonang buys Ferrari on her birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba celebrated her 37th birthday in style and luxury. She posted a clip of her receiving a luxurious Ferrari while holding a big bouquet of flowers on her Twitter (X) page.

Many fans and followers of Bonang Matheba flooded her comment section with birthday wishes and congratulatory messages for the new whip.

