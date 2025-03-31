Big Brother Mzansi star Jojo is facing backlash after starting another fundraiser after fans already initiated one for her

In an Instagram Live session, Jojo said she didn't benefit from the fundraiser started by her fans, the Jojo Warriors

Her Instagram Live sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some accusing her of being entitled

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Star Jojo broke her silence over a fundraiser by her fans. Image: karabo_sejojo

Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Jojo has denied receiving any donations collected from her fans collectively known as Jojo Warriors. In contrast, things are progressing smoothly for second runner-up Uyanda, whose R2 million fundraiser has now surpassed the quarter-million mark.

Jojo denies receiving donations from fans

Jojo recently hosted an Instagram Live session following criticism that she was greedy for starting another fundraiser when she had already received donations from another one organised by her fans.

A snippet from Jojo’s Instagram Live session was reshared on X by the user @Maame404684929. In the video, Jojo encouraged her followers to donate to the account listed on the poster shared on her Instagram account.

She said she didn’t receive any money from a fundraiser allegedly collected in her name by some members of her fanbase, the Jojo Warriors. Jojo said she isn’t the one behind the donations from her fan group.

“The poster that’s been posted on my social media for donations, it’s mine and it’s the only account that you’re supposed to use that has my name and surname. I tell you, the only thing that I know is the poster that was given out today, to say that you guys can give your money there directly in the account. The money that you took out in the Warriors, I don’t even know a simple one Rand. I don’t even know the bank account,” she explained.

In a light-hearted moment, the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition top 5 contestant referred to herself by her nickname, Gloria. She said the fundraiser organisers removed her family from the Jojo Warriors group.

Jojo, real name Karabo Sejojo, emphasised that she didn’t receive any donations. She said:

“Gloria does not know where the money is. Gloria just knows about the Warrior group that exists, but has never received money from the Warrior group. So, Gloria is as shocked as the people who sent the money.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Jojo's Instagram Live

In the comments, netizens erupted with mixed reactions. Some praised Jojo for setting the record straight, while others accused her of being entitled. Several netizens also predicted that the Instagram Live would harm her brand.

Here are some of the comments:

@DollyMabunda3 said:

"She’s tired of you guys bullying her and writing nonsense about her, she needs to stand for herself, period."

@SindisiweK34912 sympathised:

"I feel sorry for Gloria shame. She will need these fans. Post-show isn't nice if you have no fans pushing you."

@Relekane10 remarked:

"Good for her. She doesn't care about the negativity. Yes Gloria🤣🤣🤣"

@Fifibosslady18 said:

"Good for them. When she was in the house doing nonsense, these same fans were here defending and dragging our bases and saying she is a baby. They should remember, she's a baby."

@zintlentuli joked:

"It's the way she's commanding people to send money to her personal account🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Jojo explained why she started a new fundraiser. Image: karabo_sejojo

