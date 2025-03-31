Ashley Ogle, former Big Brother Mzansi star, admitted she was wrong for invalidating Kay B’s rape story and making controversial remarks on the show

In a viral video shared on X, she explained that her comments were not meant to be shady but were due to her struggle with remembering names

Mzansi remains divided over her apology, with some praising her accountability while others criticise her as a rape apologist who has not truly learned from her mistakes

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle was recently put in the hot seat about her remarks about fellow reality TV star Kay B while on the show. The star who was dragged for invalidating Kay B's rape story alongside Bonni has accepted that she was wrong.

Ashley Ogle admits she was wrong

Ashley Ogle has been going from one podcast to another to open up about her journey in the house. Those who watched the show know that Ashley made headlines for all the wrong reasons, including the racist remarks and invalidating Kay B's sensitive story.

Speaking during a short video shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @podcastwithmacg, Ashley admitted that what she did was wrong. She also noted that she did not say that in a shady way, but it's because she is not good at remembering people's names. Watch the video below:

Ashley's video divides Mzansi

Social media users shared their thoughts about Ashley's remarks. Some applauded her for admitting she was wrong, while others blasted her for being insensitive.

@popmzansi commented:

"It's definitely you defending things. Filters are important."

@RamaphiriMpho said:

"This girl hasn’t learnt anything 🙄. She’ll forever be a rape apologist .. 😔 what the hell is I forget her name. So that gave her the right to say rape girl sies vile woman."

@sneshy406 wrote:

"I understood her the first... Nami, I have the same issue when it comes to names.... So I do the same thing."

@NtswayiThembela added:

"What I like is that Ashley never said she was not wrong; she apologised and acknowledged her mistakes❤️❤️❤️❤️. No one is perfect in this world, and we love to see her growth and her development to be this amazing creative in the entertainment world❤️❤️"

@Masego90374234 said:

"Ashley should read the room, her cult shouldn't fool her.. South Africans take these issues very seriously, and they will always call out brands which associate with her. All these interviews are worrisome, and saying she is cool with Kay B isn't the case."

Sweet Guluva and Ashley share relationship update

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi fans were left in their feelings after Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle held an Instagram Live session. The two also quelled speculation after giving an update on the status of their relationship, which started inside the Umlilo Edition house.

Finally! Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 couple Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle gave fans the update they were waiting for. The fan favourites hosted an Instagram Live session that left Big Brother Mzansi viewers in their feelings. A video of the Instagram Live session was reshared on X by social media user @alexadiamante12.

