Big Brother Mzansi star Kay B received love from fans for bravely opening up about a sensitive issue

Fans rallied behind Kay B after Ashley and Bonnie reportedly invalidated her, with social media users applauding her courage

Supporters praised Kay B as strong and inspiring, with some even suggesting starting a GoFundMe for her

South Africans have showered reality TV star Karabo Mphirime with love. The Big Brother Mzansi star, popularly known as Kay B, recently opened up about a sensitive topic.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ viewers show some love to Karabo ‘Kay B’ Mphirime. Image: @karabo_mphirimee

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Kay B for opening up

Big Brother Mzansi has been topping charts and hogging headlines since its premiere. Fans have been glued to their screens for the hot drama from the show. It is safe to say Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 has lived up to viewers' expectations. From Ashley's alleged racist remarks to her fight with Mshini.

Kay B became a trending topic when she opened up about a sensitive issue. Ashley and Bonnie reportedly invalidated her, but Mzansi rallied behind her. A page with the handle @truthicon wrote:

"Kay B, your courage in speaking out is powerful and inspiring. Your story matters, and no one has the right to silence you. Stay strong and know you’re not alone."

Fans support Kay B

Social media users also applauded Kay B for speaking up. Many admitted that opening up about difficult ordeals on such a public platform takes courage.

@MahlanguMickey wrote:

"U gained a follower, ngathi we can even start a GoFundMe somaar now for her. Kay B she's the strongest girl hle and yes she's not alone."

@BoitumeloTumeey added:

"We love you kay B 😭🥺❤️"

@QueenM13441039 said:

"Love more girl 💕"

@kuttloanoo noted:

"this is why i do you👏🏽👏🏽 big brother was supposed to address this matter the way that you did."

Social media users have rallied behind ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Star Karabo ‘Kay B’ Mphirime. Image: @karabo_mphirimee

Source: Instagram

