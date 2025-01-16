Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Siphesihle Lekwadu, aka Mshini, is quickly becoming a fan favourite, with social media buzzing about her beauty

Fans are praising Mshini's appearance, with many noting her striking resemblance to last season's Zintle and calling her the face card of the season

Along with her looks, viewers are also admiring her personality, with one fan describing her as amazing and another praising her brains

Social media users have been sharing thoughts about Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemates. The show has been charting social media trends since its premiere a few days ago.

Social media users can't get enough of 'Big Brother Mzansi's Mshini.

Source: Instagram

There's no doubt that Big Brother Mzansi housemate Siphesihle Lekwadu, popularly known as Mshini, is already a fan favourite. Although fans have shared mixed reactions about housemates like Ashley, Mshini has already been picked as a current favourite.

Another post shared by a user with the handle @yolie6069 also had fans talking about the 23-year-old's beauty. The post read:

"She dribbles on the field and with face card 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BBMzansi."

Fans react to Mshini's beauty

Social media users also agreed that Mshini is among the best-looking housemates this season. Others even noted that she bears a striking resemblance to Zintle from last season.

@ThabileDiliza said:

"Jonga umhle unono."

@Kesebelwang__ wrote:

"Facecard of the season. Like she's so pretty bakithi 🥹♥️"

@nkonyane_tee added:

"Yooooooo she’s my fav ! What a got girlie ❤️🔥😍 omg her personality is amazing as well"

@joannie_nurse wrote:

"And the brains too. Such a cutie."

@aphe_lelemdluli said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 she is adding powerful she's so beautiful she's so beautiful she's adding some spice paraffins you know😍😍😍😍😍 I love her she's my fan."

@zodwatollie noted:

"Love her nina unala nto that I love first time saw Zintle🔥😍❤️😍❤️My fav.naye😍"

'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 5 housemate Mshini's beauty steals the show.

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva makes history as Season 5's first head of house

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi season five kicked off on Sunday, 12 January 2025, and already, the reality show has been making headlines on social media, with fans already choosing their favourite housemates.

Social media has buzzed since the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition premiered on Mzansi Magic this past Sunday.

