Malcolm and Sis Thembi dropped a hilarious new TikTok video, delighting Mzansi with their entertaining content

Their skit reenacting a trending sound has become a viral sensation, hitting an impressive 1.6 million views

SA loves their unique boss-helper dynamic, calling it the feel-good content we needed this week

Malcolm Wentzel shared a funny clip of him and Sis Thembi. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

When Malcolm and Thembi show up on TikTok, you know it’s going to be a vibe!

Malcolm and Thembi execute a funny performance

The iconic boss-helper duo had Mzansi in stitches with their latest skit. Thembi acted like she was angry with Malcolm for coming home late in the 15-second clip.

She is seen grabbing Malcolm by the collar in mock rage, acting out the scene with Oscar-worthy precision. Meanwhile, Malcolm, always the team player, fakes terror like a pro.

Video becomes a TikTok hit

Their playful chemistry is unmatched, and it’s clear Thembi is living her best life at work. The video on the TikTok page @malcolm_fkn_wentzel got over 148,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

South Africans are cracking up in the comments section and raving about their wholesome bond.

See some reactions below:

@Uncle_Ced said:

"Thembi! The first employee to hold the boss with the washing and never got fired."

@innocentbarnes592 posted:

"Some jobs are really given by God. 🥰😂"

@ValenciaGolding joked:

"This is unfair! 😭 Tried this with my boss and his reaction wasn't the same. 🙄🙄"

@LakhanyaO stated:

"Now I believe sis Thembi is die baas. 😅😅"

Malcolm and Thembi were captured with boxes of corona. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: Twitter

@Perseverance mentioned:

"This guy is a sign of pure love without borders. You can see that discrimination is a choice but he chose love and unity. Ubuntu must reign forever."

@Stherathemainman commented:

"Nooooo Malcolm South Africa loves you. 👌👏🙏"

@user2476932991824 commented:

"What a relationship! 😁😂 This one is not a boss and servant relationship it's sister and a brother. 😂😂"

@Leemjk added:

"🙏 Boss Sis Thembi please forgive him he’s a sweetheart he won’t do it again and he’s sorry."

More Malcolm and Thembi's viral moments

Thembi took matters into her own hands when she woke her hungover boss with a spritz of water.

Briefly News also covered how TikTok star and businessman Malcolm Wentzel marked his housekeeper Thembi's 56th birthday.

also covered how TikTok star and businessman Malcolm Wentzel marked his housekeeper Thembi's 56th birthday. Malcolm has proved that he trusts his domestic worker Thembi with more than his household items.

Source: Briefly News