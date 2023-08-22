Malcolm has proved that he trusts his domestic worker Thembi with more than his household items

The popular content creator let Thembi drive his expensive Porsche on their exhilarating outing

The TikTok video of the tight duo gave people the feels and quickly clocked over 1.1 million views

Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi recorded a TikTok video with a Porsche: Image: @djyvetisevetise

TikTok stars Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi dropped another heartwarming video.

Generous gesture by boss

Malcolm allowed his domestic worker Thembi to drive his Porsche. Their video capturing their fun doughnut outing has gone viral, spreading smiles across the platforms.

The clip posted by @djyvetisevetise starts with Malcolm handing the keys to his fancy car to Thembi, and she revved the car before speeding off. Their cute trip turned into a playful fight as they kept throwing leftover doughnuts at each other.

Video of Malcolm and Thembi goes viral

The duo’s employer-and-employee relationship is legendary, and Mzansi just can’t get enough of their escapades. The footage amassed more than 1.1 million views and counting.

Many have praised Malcolm and his family for treating Thembi with respect, regardless of her occupation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Malcolm for his kindness

@MrJones said:

"I think Thembi raised Malcolm from childhood, the bond is super."

@ProfMadavhu stated:

"When we give Malcolm all credit let's not forget the powerful department called Malcom's wife."

@LeeLemonade mentioned:

"Malcolm's wife is a wonderful woman to allow sisThembi to enjoy this love & affection from her family."

@sfisoskosana7 posted:

"I've never seen Thembi work in that house."

@LiphadziMuano wrote:

"In other households, they are focused on blaming their helper when teaspoons go missing."

usemichael99 said:

"What if it’s Thembi the millionaire and Malcolm is just the cover-up? Thembi ke boss."

@ray commented:

"Malcolm have you ever thought of opening your own party so that we can vote for you and leave in peace."

@mokone101 added:

"These two, you cannot separate them."

Heartwarming gesture as TikTok user Malcolm gifts domestic worker Thembi a Rolex watch

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a heartwarming display of appreciation and generosity, South African TikTok user Malcolm recently surprised his dedicated domestic worker, Thembi, with a lavish gift that has left the online community, touched and inspired.

The relationship Malcolm and Thembi share has been admitted by many, reminding people to care for those who care for them.

