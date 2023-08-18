Mzansi people were blown away when Malcolm dropped a video showing him gifting Thembi a Rolex

The video showed Thembi sitting down at a luxury watch shop, picking whichever Rolex watch she wanted

People clapped for Malcolm, thanking him for showing Thembi such a great amount of respect and kindness

In a heartwarming display of appreciation and generosity, South African TikTok user Malcolm recently surprised his dedicated domestic worker, Thembi, with a lavish gift that has left the online community, touched and inspired.

Malcolm took Thembi to get her a Rolex watch as a token of his appreciation for her dedication. Image: TikTok / @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

The relationship Malcolm and Thembi share has been admitted by many, reminding people to care for those who care for them.

TikTok video shows Malcolm gifting Thembi a Rolex watch

Malcolm's video, which has taken TikTok by storm, shows the moment he presents Thembi with a boujee Rolex watch.

Thembi, who has been working tirelessly to support her family, was visibly moved by the extravagant gesture. She thanked Malcolm for giving her an amazing life, and he reassured her that “good things come to good people."

These gorgeous watches cost anything from R300k upwards – not something every employee gets as a gift that's for sure.

Take a look at this awesome moment:

South Africa claps for Malcolm giving Thembi a soft life

The comments section of the viral video was flooded with messages of admiration and respect for Malcolm's gesture. The relationship these two share is inspiring.

Read some of the comments below:

@User123:

"This brought tears to my eyes. We need more people like Malcolm in the world."

@ProudlySA:

"Big ups to Malcolm for recognizing the hard work and dedication of domestic workers. #Ubuntu"

@InspiredHeart:

"Thembi's reaction is priceless! This is a true example of making a positive impact."

@FamilyFirst:

"Wow, what a beautiful way to acknowledge the unsung heroes in our lives. Mad respect!"

@TimelessGifts:

"The gift of appreciation knows no boundaries. Malcolm, you've set a wonderful example."

SA domestic worker Thembi claps back after Malcolm Wentzel says fans dragged her for leaving iron switched on

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thembi is one of South Africa's favourite domestic workers, and she recently addressed the controversy. The lady told people not to worry after they saw her leave an iron switched on.

People were in stitches as she told people that her Philips iron has special features. Many people liked the video as Thembi's sass thoroughly amused them.

Thembi, the housekeeper, came to her own defence after people said she would burn down the house after leaving an iron switched on. In a TikTok by @malcolm_fkn_wentzel, Thembi explained that her Philips iron switches off automatically and is a steam iron and has twelve years of experience working.

