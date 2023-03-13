The top 10 most expensive watches in South Africa (2023)

Just like popular luxury handbags, expensive watches are stylish, hold their value, and are the ultimate status symbols. If you have ever wondered about the most expensive watch brands in South Africa, keep reading as we listed the top 10 most expensive watches in South Africa in 2023.

Discover the top 10 most expensive watches in South Africa in 2023 in this read. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What is the highest quality watch brand? Here is a round-up of these brands, plus the top 10 most expensive watches in South Africa if you are in the market for one or two.

What are the 10 most expensive watch brands?

They range from Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille to A. Lange & Söhne. Below are some of the timepieces of these brands and their estimated prices as per Business Insider South Africa, whose findings were published in News24.

10. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 41mm: R1 975 900

Audemars Piguet watches in South Africa are on the high end in terms of price. For example, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 41mm sells for roughly R1 975 900. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 41mm is the tenth most expensive timepiece in South Africa in 2023. It sells for roughly R1 975 900.

9. Ulysse Nardin Freak Diavolo Tourbillon: R1 999 900

Here is a Freak X luxury wristwatch manufactured by Ulysse Nardin SA, at a Chronopassion SAS luxury watch store in Paris, France. Photo: Jeanne Frank/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

This elegant creation stands out with its white gold colour surrounding a black skeleton dial with white Arabic numerals. But, like any other Ulysse Nardin piece, you will have to dig deep into your pocket to own one. So how much is Ulysse Nardin in South Africa?

A genuine Ulysse Nardin timepiece will start from around R 70 000, but can go up to R 500 000 or more.

8. Patek Philippe Nautilus: R2 368 658 - R2 499 900

Pictured is a Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time Chronograph Full Diamond 5990/1400G (£2.1M) on sale at the London Watch Show on March 19, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Which watch brand is very expensive? Patek Philippe is one of the most expensive brands, with its most expensive watch being sold for $31.19m. But, how much is Patek Nautilus worth? The Patek Philippe Nautilus sells for R2 368 658 to R2 499 900 in SA.

7. The Rolex Pearlmaster: R3 million

Below is a Pearlmaster 39 wristwatch of Swiss watchmaker Rolex displayed at the watch industry's biggest annual trade fair "BaselWorld" in Basel on March 16, 2016. Photo: MICHAEL BUHOLZER/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Rolex's watches are assembled with scrupulous attention to detail to give you the glitz and glamour you look for in a jewellery piece.

What is the cost of a Rolex watch? The price varies depending on the timepiece you choose, its features, and materials. The most expensive Rolex in SA is the Rolex Pearlmaster, which goes for about R3 million.

6. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar: 41mm - R3 999 900

Above is a Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph Perpetual Calendar wristwatch on display at the Audemars Piguet booth. Photo: Valentin Flauraud/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Audemars Piguet (AP) watches are good investment if you get genuine timepieces, which explains the many searchers of the AP watch price in Rands. Any Audemars Piguet watch will have you spend on it, with the cheapest setting you back roughly R 50 000.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 41mm is one of the pricey AP watches in the SA market, selling at R3 999 900. If you cannot get this, you can consider getting the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41mm for roughly R2 749 900.

5. Patek Philippe Nautilus White Gold: R4 399 900

This is an Automatic Nautilus luxury ladies wristwatch, produced by Patek Philippe SA. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Now, this is a must-have masterpiece if you want a timepiece made from precious metals and stones. But, how much is Philippe Patek in South Africa? Well, a genuine Patek Philippe watch can be rather pricey, and the price may start anywhere around R 84 000 and increase up to R 1 000 000. The Patek Philippe Nautilus White Gold sells for about R4 399 900.

4. A. Lange & Söhne A Owl Series 950: R5 490 000

Above is an 1815 Tourbillon luxury wristwatch on display inside the A. Lange & Soehne factory, operated by Cie. Financiere Richemont SA, in Glashuette, Germany. Photo: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The subtle elegance of the A. Lange & Söhne A Owl Series 950 is a pure representation of class and status. But, for you to add it to your timepiece collection, you will have to splurge about R5 490 000.

3. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar: R7 523 380

Audemars Piguet watches in SA are rather pricey. Pictured is a Millenary Minute Repeater on display at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) watch fair. Photo: Gianluca Colla/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The most expensive Audemars Piguet in South Africa is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. It sells for an estimate of R7 523 380.

2. Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon: R10 700 000

Here is a close-up photograph of Brazilian Scuderia Ferrari Formula One racing team racing driver of Felipe Massa wearing his Richard Mille luxury designer brand wristwatch. Photo: Darren Heath

Source: Getty Images

Richard Mille timepieces are some exquisite pieces that have been rocked by celebrities such as Trevor Noah and Van Niekerk. But they are quite pricey, and most people are not familiar with their pricing.

The Richard Mille’s price in Rands will vary depending on the model and type you want. For example, in 2016, Van Nierkerk was spotted wearing a Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon worth R10 700 000. Today, this piece is estimated to be worth more.

1. Richard Mille RM 027 Tourbillon - R44 199 856

The most expensive watch is the Richard Mille RM 027 Tourbillon by Rafael Nadal, whose watch details are as shown. Photo: Fotopress

Source: Getty Images

What is the most expensive watch in South Africa? It must be the Richard Mille RM 027 Tourbillon timepiece, which is ranked as the granddaddy of ultra-light sport watches.

Rafael Nadal is one of the few people who has rocked this luxurious timepiece. Although 50 of the RM 027s are sold out worldwide, the RM24-04 Rafael Nadal is up for sale for a whooping R44 199 856.

Some of the most expensive watches in South Africa are from notable brands like Rolex, Richard Mille, and A. Lange & Söhne. These timepieces are quite pricey because of the rare and unique materials used to make them.

