Justin watches prices in South Africa 2023 (with images)

Justin Watches has been linked with prestige and luxury and has since evolved into one of the world's largest independent, family-owned watch businesses. The brand is known to produce the best quality watches. So, these are the Justin watches prices in South Africa in 2023.

Whether you order online or at one of their stores, you can be confident that they are officially authorized dealers for all watch brands they sell. Every watch comes with the Manufacturer's guarantee and all necessary documentation, making the watch 100% authentic.

Background

Justin Watches is a professional watches, retail and wholesale business, offering hundreds of watches and other accessories to clients worldwide. The company was founded and headquartered in India.

Delivery

Deliver for ordered watches internationally is 7-21 working days from the day of order confirmation when ordered from online stores. This will all depend if the delivery is not delayed by any governmental authority or any other entity acting on behalf of the government or acting as per the directions of the government.

Justin watch price

The prices of different watches depend on their type, what they are made of and how rare they are. However, overall any Justin watch type you pick will be guaranteed to serve you.

1. Justin Mens 3-time zone Quartz Metal Analog - R219

The modern quartz movement makes the watch a precise timekeeper. It has a three-time zone display with three different dials. In addition, it is matched up with a Leather watch band, which gives you a much more comfortable wearing experience.

Every dial has a bar-shape scale and distinct hour, minute and seconds hands. It is sold for R 219.

2. Justin Men's Casual Quartz Chronograph - R265

This right here is one of the top Justin watches for men. It is built for casual, and sports activities, with a case made of high-quality alloys, and the unique large dial brings you a different wearing experience.

It is also a 45mm round analogue men's fashion watch made of a high-quality silicone rubber watch band. It goes for R265.

3. Justin Men's Three Time Zone - R 264

This model has a modern quartz movement that makes the watch a precise timekeeper. It is fitted with a three-time zone display with three different dials. The leather watchband gives you a much more comfortable wearing experience.

It has a big watch face for a clear and easy-read time display. Every dial has a bar-shape scale and distinct hour, minute and seconds hands, making it one of the best Justin watches in South Africa.

4. Justin 5521G Men's Quartz - R 298

The 5521G has one of the most affordable Justin crystal watches prices in South Africa. The model goes for R 298, made from stainless steel, and its case is made from alloy. The case also has a diameter of 44mm, 11mm in thickness, 220mm strap length and a weight of 150 grams.

5. Justin 5535G Men's Quartz - R 254

Like the model above, this one is also made up of Stainless Steel, with its case being an alloy. The difference comes with the size, which is 44mm in diameter, 10mm in thickness, strap length of 220mm and weight of 100 grams. It sells for R 254.

6. Justin 5872G Men's Quartz - R 258

The 5872G is made of leather straps 220mm in length. Its case, however, is made of stainless steel with a diameter of 45mm and 11mm. Overall the model weighs about 120 grams.

7. Justin Silver Crystal Black Inner Men's watch - R 349

This one is a classic. It is mainly worn in formal or office situations. The watch costs about R 349 with silver crystal straps and a black case. An additional advantage is that the model is waterproof and about 11 centimetres in size.

So there you have it, some of the top Justin watches prices in South Africa in 2023. The brand has invested much in adding to its quality and ensuring that its products serve its customers for a long time.

