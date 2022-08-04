Salary of a surgeon in South Africa 2022 | 10 highest-paying medical jobs

Have you ever undergone surgery? It is one of the most intense procedures, not only for the patient but for the surgeon as well. It requires years of studies and experience to excel in this profession, making it one of the highest-paying medical jobs not only in South Africa but in the world. So, what is the salary of a Surgeon in South Africa?

A surgeon is a medical professional focusing on diagnosing and treating illnesses that may call for surgery or other physical alterations to the human body. Surgery can be used to identify a condition or treat an injury. They oversee a group of other medical professionals and nurses in the operating room to ensure an operation goes without a hitch.

How much money do surgeons make in South Africa?

Different surgical specialities pay differently. However, generally, surgeons are some of the highest-paid doctors in South Africa. So, how much does a surgeon doctor earn in South Africa per month? According to PayScale, the average surgeon salary in SA is R589, 514 a year, which is about R49,126 per month.

10 highest paying medical jobs in South Africa list

What type of doctors get paid the most? The article was compiled using top salary estimating websites such as Salary Explorer, Indeed.com, PayScale, and Glassdoor Inc.

1. Surgeon (Heart Transplant) – 152,000 ZAR

How much does a surgery doctor earn? A heart transplant surgeon earns the most in South Africa. Currently, they earn an average salary of 152,000 ZAR per month. Interestingly, there are few in the country. According to Salary Expert, heat transplant specialists can earn up to a tune of 2, 927,610 ZAR per year.

2. Surgeon (Orthopedic) – 148,000 ZAR

Which type of surgeon gets paid the most in South Africa? Orthopaedic surgeons diagnose and treat musculoskeletal systems. They also assist in rehabilitation. Their average monthly salary ranges between 77,200 ZAR and 227,000 ZAR. Typically, they can earn up to 148,000 ZAR. A doctorate degree is the highest for Orthopedic Surgeon.

3. Chief of Surgery – 148,000 ZAR

Chief of Surgery specialists direct staff and surgical programs in their department. It is, no doubt, among the highest-paying medical jobs in South Africa at the moment. Moreover, their job is gratifying because one can typically earn around 148,000 ZAR per month.

4. Surgeon (Cardiothoracic) – 139,000 ZAR

Another highly rewarding medical job is cardiothoracic surgery. These specialists are responsible for diagnosing and treating organs inside the thoracic cavity. According to research done by NCBI, there are around 103 cardiothoracic specialists in the country. PayScale estimates that they can earn up to R403,188 per year.

5. Surgeon (Plastic Reconstructive) – 138,000 ZAR

How much is a surgeon paid per month? Plastic surgery has become a typical medical speciality across the globe. Due to its broadness, it is conducted in accredited hospitals and clinics. Usually, it is done to restore, reconstruct, and alter the human body. Reconstructive plastic surgeons are in demand in South Africa.

6. Invasive (Cardiologist) – 131,000 ZAR

Other highest-paid doctors are cardiologists, in particular invasive cardiologists. They are trained to diagnose and treat cardiovascular illnesses and defects. In South Africa, their pay is 131,000 ZAR per month. According to SalaryExpert, they can take home up to R2,514,085 per year.

7. Surgeon (Neurology) – 131,000 ZAR

Neurology is a branch of medicine that deals in matters of the nervous system. South Africa has some of the best neurosurgeons; however, there is room to train more in the future. The salary of a neurosurgeon in South Africa can go up to R3,311,126.

8. Cardiovascular Specialist – 128,000 ZAR

Cardiologists play a vital role in the medical field. If you are a student interested in this branch of medicine, you may want to try it at the university level. You may end up being among the highest-earning medical specialists in South Africa.

9. Physician (Cardiology) – 125,000 ZAR

How much do doctors earn in South Africa? They earn a lot of money. For instance, a physician cardiologist earns around 125,000 ZAR per month. Cardiologists are responsible for taking care of someone's heart and blood vessels.

10. Surgeon (Pediatric) – 119,000 ZAR

Pediatric surgery deals with the surgery of infants, fetuses, and young adolescents. Such surgeons are few in the country hence the high demand in the market. Currently, they earn around 119,000 ZAR per month for their services.

The salary of a surgeon in South Africa is quite high. This is nonetheless deserved as they have to put in a lot of hours and can be the bridge between life and death.

