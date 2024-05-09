Actress, Keke Mphuthi has seemingly separated from her boyfriend and baby daddy

The Unmarried star appears to have erased all traces of her man from her Instagram page by deleting all the photos that had to do with him

Instead, the actress has left photos of herself and her little boy, who has become her followers' favourite nephew

Actress, Keke Mphuthi, is said to have separated from her baby daddy. Images: kekemphuthi_official

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Keke Mphuthi separated from her baby daddy. After gushing over her man in recent months, the Unmarried star cleared her social media feed of his pictures, leaving nothing but curiosity on followers' minds.

Keke Mphuthi reportedly breaks up with baby daddy

It appears there's trouble in paradise after actress, Keke Mphuthi, deleted all traces of her boyfriend/ baby daddy from her Instagram page.

Without addressing the rumours, many know that someone deleting photos of their partner from their social media pages can only mean one thing - splitsville.

According to FakazaNEWS, Keke once declared that her man was the best thing to ever happen to her. In her latest post, she spoke about smiling through it all, which suggests that she's gracefully moving on from the separation.

Keke continues to flood her feed with gorgeous photos flaunting her stunning figure as well as her little boy, Thoriso, who, despite having an account of his own, has taken over his mama's Instagram page with his sweet smile.

Mzansi gushed over Keke Mphuthi's son

Netizens love a sweet mother-son moment, and can't get enough of Keke's handsome little boy:

twiggymatiwana gushed over Thoriso:

"Cutie pie!"

tsorabs said:

"Abuti Thori is so cute, man!"

faithmulamuli wrote:

"They grow fast! He's cute, bathong."

ambe.rpeach posted:

"Too cute. He really is a big boy now."

ecliptic_edge responded:

"This little hero serves smiles and good mental health. He's an entire mood!"

