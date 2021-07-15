Halala: Actress Keke Mphuthi Celebrates New Body Following Postpartum Depression

Talented Mzansi actress Keke Mphuthi is celebrating her new body following her postpartum depression

The stunner shared that she fell into depression after she gave birth to her son via c-section

She has shed a few kilos since she went on a journey of fetching her body and she is happy with the results she's seeing

Keke Mphuthi took to social media recently to celebrate her new body. The stunner said she gained weight after she fell into postpartum depression.

Actress Keke Mphuthi is celebrating her new body following postpartum depression. Image: @kekemphuthi_official

Source: Instagram

The actress opened up about how she her weight loss journey following the birth of her son. In a lengthy post on Instagram, she explained that she went through a lot during her recovery journey but her body fought.

"After giving birth to the most amazingly beautiful little boy we fell into Postpartum Depression and really I didn’t know where to start."

According to ZAlebs, She further shared that her journey to weight loss was also made difficult by the side effects of her medication and mental state.

"Our c-section, epidural side effects and mental state of mind tried to make this road seem impossible but we persevered to get the HELP we needed."

Her followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of them below:

tsasione said:

"I'm just happy that you're sharing your real journey. People prefer to sell us lies that get us more depressed when they don't work. I appreciate it. This is really inspiring."

nkulzkay wrote:

"Can definitely relate. I'm going through that now, trying to get my old weight back. I naturally loose weight very fast but now hhai kona. But we keep it moving right?"

cordie_7 commented:

"Amazing. How long did you take going from 80 to 73kg? If you don't mind answering."

tshego7174 added:

"I'm encouraged babe, really c-section has its challenges indeed... Thanks for sharing."

L'vovo pens touching tribute to late mother

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that musician L'vovo has lost his mother. The Kwaito legend penned a touching tribute to his late mom on Wednesday, 14 July.

The Resista hitmaker shared that his mom was his advisor, a friend and his biggest supporter. The artist shared snaps of himself with his mother. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the star wrote:

"DEAR MAMA. Thank you for being my mother, a friend, a pillar advisor. I’m the man I am today because of your teachings. You gave me everything I wanted in life raising me as a single parent, thank you. You were always there for me giving me support in whatever I was doing and never judged me."

He told Daily Sun:

"I can't even begin to describe how I am feeling right now as she was my everything. She was my advisor, pillar of strength and my biggest supporter."

Mzansi celebs took to his comment section to comfort him.

