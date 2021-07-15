Musician L'vovo has shared that he has lost his mother who was his friend and biggest supporter

The award-winning Kwaito artist revealed that his beloved mom passed away on Wednesday, 14 July

Mzansi celebrities have taken to the star's comment section to post their messages of condolences to him and his family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Musician L'vovo has lost his mother. The Kwaito legend penned a touching tribute to his late mom on Wednesday, 14 July.

L'vovo has lost his mother. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

The Resista hitmaker shared that his mom was his advisor, a friend and his biggest supporter. The artist shared snaps of himself with his mother. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the star wrote:

"DEAR MAMA. Thank you for being my mother, a friend, a pillar advisor. I’m the man I am today because of your teachings. You gave me everything I wanted in life raising me as a single parent, thank you. You were always there for me giving me support in whatever I was doing and never judged me."

He also told Daily Sun:

"I can't even begin to describe how I am feeling right now as she was my everything. She was my advisor, pillar of strength and my biggest supporter."

Mzansi celebs took to his comment section to comfort him. Check out some of their comments below:

Rami Chuene said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss L'vovo. Love and prayers to you and your family."

Thinah Zungu wrote:

"I'm sorry my brother."

Nelisiwe Sibiya commented:

"Bhuti engathi unkulunkulu angakuqinisa. Nxese. Praying for you and your family."

Brenda Mtambo said:

"Ohhhh No, your mother bhut wam, I am so sorry."

Tbo Touch wrote:

"She raised a champion for sure. You're a winner and that's a fact."

Ihhashi Elimhlophe added:

"Condolences to you and the family, may the good LORD comfort you at this time of need and heal your wounds. May her soul rest in peace."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

L'vovo shades late Nelson Mandela, praises jailed Jacob Zuma

In other news, Briefly News reported that L'vovo has once again showed his support for arrested former President Jacob Zuma. The Kwaito musician took to social media to share his thoughts on Zuma's leadership style and late former President Nelson Mandela's.

The Resista hitmaker believes that Zuma is now bigger than Mandela. The star shaded Mandela and suggested that he did not do anything for poor people of Mzansi.

L'vovo took to Twitter late on Thursday, 8 July and claimed that Zuma now means more to the poor people of the country than Mandela. L'vovo wrote:

"Zuma just overtook Mandela. Zuma now means more to the poor South African than what Mandela meant (even with the amount of advertising and propaganda about Mandela). Zuma just took pole position in SA politics and history books! People are hurt, like genuinely hurt! Nxamalala."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za