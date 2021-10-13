Kwesta has shared the cutest birthday dedication post for his wife daughter who shockingly shares a birthday

The doting father and husband has declared the shared birthday "can't say no day" to ensure that his girls get spoilt to the fullest

Followers took to the comments to express just how cute the twin birthday was, one person, said: " Born on the same day? How crazy is that?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kwesta is a family man through and through. The rapper shows his mushy soft side every time he posts his wife children on social media. Kwesta recently revealed that his wife and firstborn child share a birthday, in an adorable post wishing them an amazing day.

Kwesta has shown just how much of a family man he is as he gushes over his wife and daughter. Image: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

The Spirit hitmaker saw the expansion of his family late last year, as he and wifey welcomed their second baby together. The proud girl dad shared the news of Kenya Elihle Vilakazi's birth on his social media, reports Sowetan.

Today, Kwesta hopped onto his Instagram to wish his partner Yolanda Vilakazi and daughter Khai a very happy birthday. Followers were quite shocked to learn that the mom and daughter share a birthday but nonetheless peeps thought it was the cutest thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

His caption read:

"On This Day in the year 20something.. It was declared (by these 2) that it was my “Can’t Say No” day and... Well... So it was. Happy Birthday my loves. I love you very many."

Take a look at some of the comments under the adorable post.

@simzee_mflat wrote:

"Wow they were born on the same day, how crazy is that how often does that happen?? I want my second born to share a day with me as well "

@bengu_mbalenhle commented:

"Happy bday to the beautiful twinnies mommy n daughter"

@queen_maswa added:

"Happy birthday to your angels "

Eish: rapper Kwesta hit by another bad business blunder

Briefly News reported Kwesta is once again in another financial trench after a series of unfortunate events. According to the Sunday World, Kwesta is featured on an EP that features a song produced with Ayanda Jiya.

The EP was pulled off an online distribution company over Jiya’s unresolved dispute with her producer.

Jiya and Boitumelo “Zeph” Mhlongo are fighting over the ownership of her EP, titled Queen, which features the song Love Me, on which she collaborated with Kwesta.

Jiya confirmed to the publication that her EP was taken down. Speaking to Sunday World, Jiya confirmed that Platoon Music had taken down her EP.

This is not the first time Kwesta has found himself caught in financial disputes.

Source: Briefly.co.za