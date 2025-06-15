A man from Leslie, Mpumalanga took his life allegedly because his daughter accused him of raping her for years

The 45-year-old man's daughter alleged that he started raping her when she was 17 years old

An inquest docket was opened after he ate poison because his daughter opened a case against him

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A Mpumalanga man took his own life afte he was accused of raping his daughter. Image: William Whitehurst

Source: Getty Images

LESLIE, MPUMALANGA — The South African Police Service opened an inquest docket after a 45 year-old man in Leslie, Mpumalanga, took his own life when his daughter opened a rape case after years of alleged sexual abuse.

Mpumalanga woman accuses father of rape

According to IOL, the 25-year-old woman alleged that her father sexually abused her from 2017, when she was 17 years old. She approached her mother in 2024 and reported the alleged incident to her. Her mother, who was still with him at the time, did not report the alleged sexual abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Man takes his own life

Things took a turn for the worse when the suspect started allegedly harassing his wife and daughter at their home. The two women opened a case of rape against him. The South African Police Service did not have the opportunity to arrest the suspect. He reportedly ate poison and told a relative what he had done. He died, and when the police and emergency services arrived, he was declared dead on the scene.

A Mpumalanga man committed suicide after his daughter said he raped her. Image: Adamkaz

Source: Getty Images

Police Commissioner praises the victim

The province's commissioner, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the victim for opening a case against the alleged sexual predator. He condemned the abuse and urged abuse victims to report abuse and seek help.

Recent rape cases

The police in Limpopo arrested a man on 20 May who lured his victim through Facebook, kidnapped her, held her hostage and raped her repeatedly

A serial rapist in Mamelodi, Pretoria, was sentenced on 21 May to 491 years for rape and 15 counts of housebrakings after he raped mutiple people between 2017 and 2022

A pastor from Edenburg, Free State was given two life sentences for raping his stepdaughter for three years from 2019 to 2022

The police who was arrested in Tshwane for allegedly raping a trainee was given R8000 bail, and South Africans weenot impressed

Eastern Cape principal to open cases against politicians

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Jaco Pieterse, the Bergview College, is taking legal action against politicians whom he accused of tarnishing his name. This was after he was falsely accused of being involved in the alleged rape of a minor at his Matatiele-based school.

Pieterse laid crimen injuria, intimidation, and cybercrime violation cases against Economic Freedom Fighter president Julius Malema, the African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and the Eastern Cape MEC for Education, Fundile Gade. He said that he was relieved that the truth came out, but wanted to teach the politicians that they cannot make false or reckless statements about others on social media.

Source: Briefly News