The South African Police Service officer who lleggedly raped a trrainee at an academy in Tshwane was genatred bail

The 59-year-old officer allegedly assaulted her at the Pretoria West SAPS Training College in May

He was given R8000 bail and Soth Africans were livid that the officer, who was accused of anothet rape, was let go

A cop received bail for allegedly raping a trainee officer. Images: Seng Kui Lim/ 500 px and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — The Pretoria Magistrates Court granted the 59-year-old South African Police Service officer accused of rapipng a trainee R8000 bail. South Africans are livid that he received bail.

Aklleged rapist officer given bail

Accordinv to the South African Police Service, the captain allegedly raped the 20 year-old at the Pretoria West SAPS Training College in May. He threatened to serve her with a letter of misconduct for failing to salute him if she did not have sex with him. He also faces sexual charges from another victim.

His lawyer slams charges

The officer's lawyer, Andrew Maoba, slammed the allegations and said they are baseless. He said the state has not provided them with a list of witnesses. Maoba added that the bail conditions, which included the officer reporting to the nearest police station twice a week, imply that he could intimidate the witnesses.

The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, condemned the incident in the strongest terms. He said not only was the act a criminal offence, but a shameful abuse of power and betrayal of the trust placed on those who are called to train and mentor the next generation of officers.

Netizens were unhappy when a cop received bail for rape. Image: Bojanstory

Source: Getty Images

A Tshwane meteo police officer was arrested in 2024 after allgedly raping a citizen. He offered her assistance after her boyfriend did not fetch her from the bus stop. He took her to his home where he allegedly raped her.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans were livid that he was given bail.

Psyfo Wako Mntimande Papamandu said:

"So after one month, he will go back to work and be the boss of that lady again."

Hlumisa Vuso said:

"At this point, it's embarrassing to be a South African."

Lovemore Shikwambana said:

"We all know he will walk, especially if the poor trainee cannot prove a thing."

Resca Ruddy said:

"This makes me question how many times he got away with this. Surely this was not his first."

Athenkosi Bambelihle Jewu said:

"This law is failing us to infinity and beyond."

Andre Tommy Tshabvalala said:

"That's the the reason I decided not to study law. I was so interested in being a prosecutor, but later realized that our system is a joke."

Eastern Cape officer given life forraping minor

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a senior officer in the Eastewrn Cape was given a life sentence for raping a 15 year-old. The officer, Mzukusi Landu, was found guilty of multiple offences.

The victim began to live with Landu in Ilutha township in 2014 when she was 11 years old. Over the next four years until 2018, He also inappropriately touched and assaulted her.

In 2018, he offered her a soft drink, which caused her to pass out. He then raped her and theatened to shoot he dead if she repoted it. She told her mother, and he later handed himself over.

